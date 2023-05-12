Sightness selected by Schneider Electric for advanced freight emissions analytics

PARIS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a global tendering process, Sightness has been selected by the logistics, transport, sustainable development, and regional management at Schneider Electric as its global platform for freight transport emissions analytics.

Advanced analytics platform Sightness will provide a comprehensive solution enabling collaboration on transport emissions reporting and analytics. The platform will provide insights to help Schneider Electric reduce freight emissions, contributing to the company's net zero commitments .

Utilizing Sightness' Carbon module, Schneider Electric seeks to enhance the accuracy of its emissions calculations from global transport activities while streamlining the reporting process and information made available to all stakeholders. Internal stakeholders and transport partners will now have access to transparent information about their emissions performance, allowing them to work towards reduction objectives.

Schneider worked closely with Sightness to realize three key requirements: a robust process for automated control and data validation providing actionable feedback on data quality issues; the accuracy and currency of emissions calculations, where Sightness has combined its own calculator with EcoTransIT World to ensure a standardized, GLEC certified approach to evolve with the transportation space; and customizable, collaborative analytical dashboards available to each Schneider transport partner connected to the system.

Marcus LeMaster, Global Director of Logistics Sustainability at Schneider, says: "The experienced Sightness team provided the best solution on the market for assessing opportunities for decarbonization. We look forward to continued evolution of the solution capabilities working with Sightness as a strategic partner."

Arthur Auclair, VP Sales at Sightness, says: "We are very pleased to have been selected following a call for tenders of this magnitude. Understanding the crucial importance of data for decarbonisation, Schneider recognized that our solution is among the most efficient on the market."

About Sightness

Sightness is the advanced analytics platform dedicated to transport performance. By making data reliable, intelligible and actionable, Sightness supports decision-makers and operational staff in their efforts to optimize the performance of their freight transport, reduce costs, improve service quality and reduce the environmental footprint.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

