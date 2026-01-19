Schneider Electric USA: Schneider Electric advances energy technology at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026, a global energy technology leader, announces its participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Its delegation, led by CEO Olivier Blum, will champion collaboration across industries to advance energy technology.

"It is clear we have entered a new era where AI and energy are inseparable, and together, they will reshape every business," said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric. "AI requires compute, and compute requires energy. That is why the world needs greater energy intelligence. Customers across every sector are facing the same challenge, the same opportunity: using energy efficiently. As your energy technology partner, we electrify, automate, and digitalize every industry, business, and home, driving efficiency and sustainability for all. And we do not simply connect systems; we create ecosystems where AI, data, and people work together seamlessly. Let us take the opportunity at Davos to advance energy technology together."

The company will be making several announcements over the course of this year's Annual Meeting, including those outlined below. See a full list of Schneider Electric's delegates and participation at se.com.

AI applications delivering real impact

Schneider Electric has been recognized in Cohorts 1 and 2 of MINDSand Snaplogic Touchscreen Room Controllerat the winners' reception during the WEF Annual Meeting on January 20, 2026.

Schneider Electric's ninth Lighthouse factory recognition

The Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, which identifies and awards the most advanced operational sites in the world, has awarded Schneider Electric's Wuhan factory. It is one of only three factories globally to be awarded a distinction for talent, a newly introduced category this year. This recognition marks Schneider Electric's ninth Lighthouse award. The factory was honored for pioneering a future-ready, people-centric workforce model that bridges the skills gap and sets a new benchmark for manufacturing resilience.

Convening C-suite leaders across industries

Frédéric Godemel, EVP of Energy Management at Schneider Electric, will convene a cross-industry cohort of global decision-makers and influencers on behalf of the Bloomberg New Economy Energy Technology Coalition. This will be the first significant meeting for the Coalition, which aims to accelerate the adoption of technologies that make energy consumption more efficient, resilient, and responsive amid soaring global electricity demand.

Empowering change for underserved communities

Schneider Electric and EDP have jointly initiated EDGE Transition, a global accelerator that will empower social entrepreneurs delivering clean, affordable energy solutions and inclusive economic opportunities in underserved communities.

The program supports early-stage impact ventures through mentorship, technical validation, strategic partnerships, and access to patient, risk-tolerant capital, inviting solutions that serve underserved communities and advance equitable access to energy. This initiative aims to accelerate the energy transition and drive global electrification for a sustainable impact.

The organizations will announce their partnership at Davos on January 21.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

