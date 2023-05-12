Company will showcase its state-of-the-art products during the event and their on-spot customer support team will help unlock the world of forex trading.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Operating from the heart of Dubai, BelleoFX is recognized as one of the rapidly growing forex brokers in the UAE. The company have shown remarkable growth during last 2 years after COVID-19 pandemic. Company is famous for tailor made services for its esteemed customers and the management strictly believes in transparency, fairness and the success of its customers which is why the company work hands in hands with its customers.

Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/165710_belleofx-figure1.jpg

Percentage allocation management module, also known as percentage allocation money management or PAMM, is a best-known platform for traders to manage multiple client accounts. An investor gets to allocate their money in desired proportion to the qualified trader(s)/money manager(s) of their choice. These traders/managers may manage multiple forex trading accounts using their capital and such pooled money.

Through a PAMM account, a broker can manage other people's capital through one platform. This software does all the calculations and has not considered any limit for the number of customers. A profitable trader can receive profits from both the manager and his investors.

There are 3 Participants in the PAMM Account Setup

Forex broker/ forex brokerage firm - BelleoFX Traders/ money managers Investors

Company will be elaborating about their PAMM accounts along-with all other exciting products they have to offer to their customers.

Meet BelleoFX team at the event on 17th and 18th of May 2023 from 10:00AM to 6:00PM at Booth # 35, Main Hall, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

About BelleoFX

BelleoFX is a brand name of Belleo Markets (Mauritius), BelleoFX (St. Vincent and The Grenadines) and Belleo Markets - Rep.Office (UAE).



Belleo Markets (MU) incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius with registration number 186405 GBC. Company is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius as an Investment Dealer (Broker), with a license number GB21027167.



BelleoFX (SVG) is registered by Financial Services Authority (FSA) of St. Vincent & The Grenadines as an International Business Company with registration number 26000 BC 2020.



Belleo Markets - Rep. Office (UAE) is a branch of foreign company (Belleo Markets Mauritius), registered and regulated by DET with a license number 1074850.

Name: Muhammad Imran Khan

Phone: +971 4 541 7902

Email: imran@belleofx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165710