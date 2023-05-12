Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - C3 METALS INC. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to strengthen its investor relations activities.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce C3 Metals profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public," noted Dan Symons, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by C3 Metals will be a cash consideration of up to $9,000, starting May 15th, 2023, for a period of 7 months ending on December 15th, 2023, and monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications Inc. does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in C3 Metals Inc. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds the 26,800-hectare Jasperoide project in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 20,700 hectares of highly prospective copper-gold terrain of Jamaica. Mining dates to the 1500s and 1800s when Spanish and British mining companies targeted high grade copper in veins. The Company also holds a 2% royalty in Tocvan's Rogers Creek project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

