Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wer steigt hier ein? Große News am Wochenende? Heute noch vor Börsenschluss rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
12.05.23
10:44 Uhr
24,835 Euro
-0,225
-0,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,46025,48515:52
25,43525,49015:52
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 14:38
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Hughes Again Named to Fortune's Modern Board 25 List, Moves Up Rankings

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, was again named to the Fortune's Modern Board 25, a list of the most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies. This year, Baker Hughes comes in at No. 5, up one spot from 2022.

Fortune collaborated with the Diligent Institute, the research arm and think tank of the global corporate-governance software company Diligent, to develop the ranking - based on criteria that include the expertise, independence, diversity, and tenure of board membership. Using information gathered by Diligent and ESG data from Refinitiv to quantify board success across several dimensions, the ranking measures board independence, sustainability, diversity, financial performance and more.

"We are proud to once again appear on Fortune's Modern Board 25 list, a testament to the breadth and strength of our Board's expertise. Strong governance is fundamental to our ability to grow sustainably as we transform our company and industry throughout the energy transition," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "I thank our Board and shareholders for their unwavering commitment to and support of our strategy as we take energy forward."

Read what Fortune wrote about the Baker Hughes Board and view the full list here.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Baker Hughes, Friday, May 12, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Hughes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Hughes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754479/Baker-Hughes-Again-Named-to-Fortunes-Modern-Board-25-List-Moves-Up-Rankings

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.