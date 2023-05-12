Coperaco Coffee LLC: Introducing Cold Brew Fudge Signature Series: A Game-Changer Crafted Exclusively for Gen Z Tastemakers

Cold Brew Fudge Coffee Debuts as the First Gen Z Cold Brew Signature Series Offering - Available Only on StoneStreetCoffee.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Stone Street Coffee Company, a renowned artisan coffee roaster celebrated for their exceptional quality and commitment to sustainability, proudly announces the launch of their new Gen Z Cold Brew Signature Series, featuring an exclusive and sensational debut product: Cold Brew Fudge. This luxurious blend merges the velvety smoothness of cold brew coffee with the rich and irresistible taste of chocolate fudge, crafting an unparalleled gourmet experience available only on StoneStreetCoffee.com and the Stone Street Coffee app.

The Gen Z Cold Brew Signature Series represents Stone Street Coffee's dedication to innovation and excellence in the world of gourmet coffee, offering limited-time, seasonal creations designed to delight even the most discerning coffee enthusiasts. Cold Brew Fudge, the first release in this exceptional series, is meticulously created using their signature Cold Brew Reserve coffee. When brewed, this coffee results in a naturally sweeter, smoother, and less acidic coffee that perfectly complements the decadent infusion of chocolate fudge. Cold Brew Fudge sets the standard for indulgence, offering a one-of-a-kind treat that will delight coffee and chocolate aficionados alike.

With the launch of the Gen Z Cold Brew Signature Series, Stone Street Coffee aims to cater to the ever-evolving preferences of Gen Z consumers, who seek unique, sustainable, and high-quality products that resonate with their values. By offering a bold and captivating blend like Cold Brew Fudge, Stone Street Coffee is forging a connection with this influential generation, addressing their desire for innovative and environmentally responsible products.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cold Brew Fudge as an exclusive, limited-time offering for our customers," said Benjamin Elmalek, Chief Digital Officer of Stone Street Coffee. "This innovative creation pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the world of gourmet coffee, providing a truly exceptional and indulgent experience that can only be found through Stone Street Coffee."

Cold Brew Fudge is crafted using ethically sourced, 100% Arabica beans, which are meticulously hand-selected and small-batch roasted in Stone Street Coffee's cutting-edge facility. The company's unwavering dedication to sustainability is reflected in their support for coffee-growing communities through fair trade practices.

Beginning today, Cold Brew Fudge is exclusively available for purchase on StoneStreetCoffee.com and the Stone Street Coffee app.

About Stone Street Coffee Company:

Established in 2009, Stone Street Coffee Company is a New York-based artisan coffee roaster devoted to producing the finest quality coffee while championing sustainability and fair trade practices. With an extensive selection of single-origin and blended coffees, as well as exclusive seasonal offerings, Stone Street Coffee caters to the refined tastes of coffee connoisseurs worldwide. To discover more, visit StoneStreetCoffee.com or follow them on Instagram @stonecoffeecompany.

