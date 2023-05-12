CEEK Metaverse: How CEEK NFT Utility Is Driving The Avatar Economy - A Look At CEEK's NFT Marketplace

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / As the physical and digital worlds continue to converge, individuals are dedicating a growing portion of their time to the online world, giving rise to the demand for digital identities in this emerging economy. Previously, digital identities were confined to profiles crafted via blogs or social media platforms. However, with the advent of blockchain technology, the metaverse and NFTs, a new form of digital identity has surfaced - giving rise to the avatar economy.

Among those helping lead this new economy is CEEK (pronouced like "seek") metaverse, a rising star in the entertainment industry with over seven million users worldwide. CEEK's non-fungible token (NFT) model is helping lead the charge in developing the avatar economy by offering exciting new forms of ownership, including NFT wearables, artwork, dance routines, animations, and more.

Through NFTs, CEEK is providing users with absolute autonomy over their digital identities and items, and this article will explore how this is changing the game for the future of digital ownership.

NFTs: Utility And True Ownership

Despite their rising popularity in recent years, NFTs are still largely misunderstood by retail investors and mainstream media. Many view NFTs as overpriced JPEG files at best and downright scams at worst. However, what's missing is an understanding of the diverse utility NFTs offer.

To truly grasp the value of NFTs, it is essential to comprehend the potential of blockchain technology. Similar to the majority of cryptocurrencies, NFTs rely on the foundation of blockchain technology, functioning like a public library where books are secure and accessible to everyone. When a transaction is etched onto the blockchain, it becomes immutable and non-erasable, establishing a dependable and impervious system for documenting and confirming possession.

As a result, the core value of NFTs lies in their ability to reliably verify authenticity and ownership within a blockchain. NFTs have the ability to represent real-world items, such as artwork, intellectual property, and digital identities. By allowing self-custody of assets, NFTs provide users with control over their digital assets, instead of relying on centralized authorities.

Unleashing The Potential Of CEEK's NFT Utility In The Metaverse

The next phase of Web3 utility is expected to move beyond trivial monkey photos and towards meaningful utility, and that's precisely what CEEK's NFT utility model and marketplace seek to achieve.

In the CEEK metaverse, users, known as Ceekers, can access a vast collection of avatar fashions and wearables that have real-world applications. For instance, avatar wearables created in collaboration with NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade can enhance the abilities of avatars, enabling them to jump higher and run faster.

Unlike other marketplaces like Fortnite, where users can only purchase skins for their characters, CEEK's NFT marketplace grants ownership of digital assets to users, enabling them to track and trade them on a peer-to-peer platform.

In addition to wearables and avatar fashion, CEEK's NFTs provide exclusive access and memberships. NFTs can tokenize memberships, providing users with exclusive access to content, experiences, and more from their favorite celebrities. As a premier metaverse, CEEK has partnered with Universal Music to provide live performances by top-tier artists such as Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, U2, Sting, Ziggy Marley and more.

The Growth Potential Of The Avatar Economy

As digital avatars exist within the metaverse, it's natural to consider the growth potential of the avatar economy by examining the growth of the metaverse as a whole. Projections on Statista suggest that the metaverse will hit a staggering 700 million users globally by the end of the decade, with 74% of American adults contemplating building their virtual lives as per a December 2021 survey.

Moreover, the hours invested in the Metaverse are predicted to increase significantly. Gartner's projections suggest that engagement in the Metaverse will continue to rise, as it is estimated that one-fourth of the global populace will devote a minimum of one hour each day to this virtual environment by 2026.

The Future Of Avatar Ownership With CEEK's NFT Utility

As the metaverse continues to evolve, avatars are expected to play a significant role in shaping how users interact with each other and the surrounding digital environment. CEEK seems well-positioned to capture this growth through its NFT marketplace and utility model, which empowers users through blockchain-based ownership, creating nearly limitless opportunities for monetization in the emerging avatar economy.

