Tapestry, Inc.: Coach Foundation Hosts Dream It Real Scholars From Pensole Lewis College

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / As part of the Dream It Real program, the Coach Foundation and Tapestry proudly partnered with Pensole Lewis College to create a 6-week custom design course with a focus on sustainability, supporting the development of nine young creatives aspiring to break into the industry of footwear and accessories design.

Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, the only Historically Black College and University with a specialization in design and product creation, provides access to career education and professional development to a large talent pool of young designers from under-resourced communities each year. The Coach Foundation aims to remove barriers and create opportunities for the next generation of young people who have the courage to dream it real. Together, Coach and Pensole Lewis College created a customized curriculum for students from nontraditional education backgrounds studying footwear and accessories design.

Last week, the students were invited to join Coach at Hudson Yards for a day of mentorship and networking and to present their final products to Coach and Tapestry leadership. The day began with a mentoring session with several Coach creatives to discuss what it means to "dream it real" and what it takes to achieve those dreams. Panelists shared personal testimonies of their career journeys and advice on how to navigate the design industry.

Thank you to our panelists, Todd Kahn, Sandeep Seth, Stuart Vevers, Anna Barber Rioja, Beth Stankard, Joon Silverstein, Amy Nurnberg, David Casey, Alix Thomas, Lorraine Douglas, Moartin Chapuy, Nico Valenzuela, and Trey Denis for your wonderful insights and contribution to this discussion with the Pensole Lewis College students.

"Define who you want to be in this career and enjoy it every step of the way. Someone will eventually understand you and your designs, and you have to be ready for that opportunity," Trey Denis, Designer, Sustainability for Coachtopia.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754486/Coach-Foundation-Hosts-Dream-It-Real-Scholars-From-Pensole-Lewis-College