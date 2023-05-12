Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 16:26
AEG's LA Kings Partners With Melissa's Produce and SuperFd To Recognize Local Educators and Nurses During National Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8 - 12, 2023, and National Nurses Week, May 6 - 12, 2023, the LA Kings teamed up with Melissa's Produce and SuperFd to show their gratitude to Los Angeles-based teachers and nurses by delivering fresh food and gifts.

On May 9, 2023, the LA Kings Ice Crew and Melissa's Produce delivered balloons, fresh fruit baskets and lunch bags to all the teachers at the Los Angeles Elementary School. Additionally, on May 11, the LA Kings Hockey Development Team hosted a ball hockey clinic for the school's students.

Separately on May 9, the LA Kings, SuperFd and Melissa's Produce delivered food, t-shirts and personalized thank you cards from the LA Kings fans and staff to the nursing team at Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Blood Donor Center and the Neurology Unit.

"Both educators and healthcare providers give so much to support the community here in Los Angeles," said Jennifer Pope, SVP, Community Relations and Hockey Development, LA Kings. "The selfless contributions of these individuals truly make a difference. The LA Kings are so proud to recognize and celebrate them during this time."

To learn more about the LA Kings and the organization's community programs, please click here.

AEG, Friday, May 12, 2023, Press release picture

LA Kings Ice Crew and Melissa's Produce delivered balloons, fresh fruit baskets and lunch bags to all the teachers at the Los Angeles Elementary School.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754506/AEGs-LA-Kings-Partners-With-Melissas-Produce-and-SuperFd-To-Recognize-Local-Educators-and-Nurses-During-National-Teacher-Appreciation-Week-and-National-Nurses-Week

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
