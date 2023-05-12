DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2023 / 15:10 GMT/BST

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/05/2023) of GBP142.44m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/05/2023) of GBP142.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/05/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,405.21p 5,922,309 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,386.35p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,975.00p Discount to NAV 17.89% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 11/05/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.64 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.51 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.54 4 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 6.71 5 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 6.33 6 Alpha Group International Plc 5.56 Ordinary 7 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.49 0.25p 8 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.31 9 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.09 10 OSB Group Plc GBp1 5.07 11 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.87 26.9231p 12 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.43 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.43 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.12 Ordinary 25p 15 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.95 16 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.62 17 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.57 18 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 1.99 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.74 20 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

May 12, 2023