Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") announces that it has received total proceeds of $2,347,108 from the exercise of warrants and options exercised from January 14 to May 11.

F3 also announces that Ross McElroy has stepped down as a Director of the Company effective May 14th. We want to thank Ross for all his efforts and expertise as a Director with F3 and wish him and Fission Uranium all the best with their current projects.

The Company confirms that Gina Capital is an arm's length advisor and does not hold any positions of the Company. The Company further notes that it may renew the agreement on a month-to-month bases after the initial 3-month term has elapsed for a fee of up to 50,000 EUR per month.

In addition F3 confirms that the initial Red Cloud marketing agreement was for 7 months and restarted in January 2023. Red Cloud was not paid for services between the months that it was paused.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including the Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165907