12.05.2023 | 22:26
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference

ANN ARBOR, Ml / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The presentation will be available to the public via webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/zom/1899450.

Panel Presentation

Additionally, Mr. Heaton will be participating in a panel titled, "The State of Animal Health." This panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET. To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/panel5/2275875.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/spring2023invreg/.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

  • Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
  • Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754386/Zomedica-to-Participate-in-the-Lytham-Partners-Spring-2023-Investor-Conference

