Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Delota Corp. (TSXV: LOTA) ("Delota" or the "Company"), an established Canadian vape and cannabis retailer, is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") that the common shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on the CSE effective at market open on May 15, 2023.

In connection with the listing of its common shares on the CSE, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The TSXV delisting is expected to be effective at the close of the market on May 16, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "LOTA" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE listing.

About Delota Corp.

Delota is an established vape and cannabis retailer that curates and sells vape and nicotine-related products, other smoking cessation products, cannabis products, and accessories where regulations permit. The Company currently operates 28 brick-and-mortar specialty vape stores in Ontario under the 180 Smoke Vape Store banner name, a leading Canada-wide specialty vape e-commerce platform (www.180smoke.ca), and five licensed dispensaries under the Offside Cannabis banner name in Ontario.

For further information, please contact:

Delota Corp.

Cameron Wickham

Executive Vice Chair and CEO

T: (905) 330-1602

E: info@delota.com

