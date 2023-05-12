PureSquare: World Backup Day 2023: Celebrate World Backup Day With PureVPN

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / PureVPN, one of the world's leading VPN service providers, is proud to announce its celebration of World Backup Day on March 31, 2023. The annual event of World Backup Day is a reminder of the importance of data backup, which is vital to ensuring the safety and security of personal and business data.









PureVPN is proud to celebrate World Backup Day by offering its suite of data protection products and resources to users worldwide. With its commitment to data privacy and security, PureVPN is an excellent choice for anyone who values online safety.

Why World Backup Day matters

World Backup Day is an annual event that encourages individuals and businesses to take steps to protect their digital data from loss or theft. With the increasing amount of sensitive data stored online, it is essential to have a backup plan in place to avoid data loss. World Backup Day is an excellent opportunity for everyone to take a step back, evaluate their data protection strategies and have a look at the best practices to follow for backing up data.

PureVPN's products for data protection

PureVPN offers a suite of products that help users protect their data and privacy online. Its VPN service is a reliable tool for keeping online activities private and secure. PureVPN's other data protection products i.e PureKeep, PurePrivacy, and PureEncrypty, make it an excellent choice for those who value online privacy.

PureKeep helps users manage their passwords and protect them from hackers. With PureKeep, users can generate strong, unique passwords for each of their accounts and store them securely.

PurePrivacy is a social media privacy tool that helps users keep their online profiles private and secure. With PurePrivacy, users can control who sees their posts, photos, and other personal information.

PureEncrypt is another product offered by PureVPN. PureEncrypt allows users to encrypt their sensitive files and documents before transferring them over the internet. This provides an additional layer of security and ensures that the data remains secure.

PureVPN's commitment to data privacy

PureVPN is committed to protecting its users' data and privacy. The company has a strict no-logging policy, which means that it does not collect any data that could be used to identify users.

In addition to its suite of data protection products, PureVPN also provides educational resources and support to help users stay safe online. Its blog contains helpful articles and guides on topics such as online privacy, data protection laws, cybersecurity, and data backup methods.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service that allows users to browse the internet privately. It offers servers in 70+ countries with AES-256 encryption, split tunneling, an internet kill switch, DNS leak protection, and encryption protocols. PureVPN follows a strict no-log policy and was independently audited by two audit firms, KPMG and Altius IT.

