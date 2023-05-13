Anna De Souza Shares Mother's Day Gift Suggestions on TipsOnTV

Lifestyle Host, Tech Journalist and Super Mom Shares Why Every Mom Is Special!

PRACTICAL GIFT

Give mom the gift of time with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. Perfect for homes with a mix of floor types, it seamlessly cleans carpet and hard floors in the same cleaning job without any intervention. Unlike other 2-in-1 robots, it has an auto-retracting mop pad that lifts itself to the top of the robot when on carpet, preventing wet messes. On hard floors, it vacuums and mops at the same time, keeping floors shiny clean. Powered by iRobot OS home intelligence, it can detect and avoid obstacles, like backpacks and shoes, ensuring the robot will finish the job. Visit, www.irobot.com

WONDERFUL MOTHER'S DAY

Prepare a great brunch or lunch picnic style, even if indoors, and include a nice wine. No matter how anyone celebrates this Mother's Day, celebrate with Riboli Family wines' rosés. Toast to all the women with Maddalena Rosé, named after the matriarch of the Riboli Family. Also, bring the bubbles to brunch with Stella Rosa Imperiale Prosecco Rosé or mix up a trendy rosé ice cream float with the classic Stella Rosa Rosé. From traditional rosé to fully sparkling and semi-sweet, the family-owned winery has all the options needed to celebrate this Mother's Day. Visit, riboliwines.com

GOOD PLACE TO LOOK FOR GIFTS

Looking for the best product at the best price? Start by visiting Slickdeals. They have 12 million shoppers vetting and voting up the very best deals from everyone's favorite retailers like Amazon and Walmart, so find deals on everything needed for mom and know that it's actually the best price. It is all about shoppers helping other shoppers. Make sure to check back regularly because hundreds of deals are posted and vetted every day. Also, set product alerts; there are some incredible deals on digital frames, jewelry boxes and even Gen 1 Apple watches for under $150. Visit, Slickdeals.com/mom

EVERY MOM WANTS

Make gift-giving easy for Mother's Day by giving mom a good night's sleep with a breathable, cozy bamboo blanket, or a heartwarming Mother's Day patchwork sherpa blanket, both from Bedsure. The Bamboo Blanket is made of natural rayon derived from bamboo, which gives breathable comfort year-round. The Mother's Day patchwork blanket is extra warm sherpa fleece, with blissful words for Mom. For anyone with a baby at home, a good night's sleep is a top priority. Visit www.amazon.com to order today.

