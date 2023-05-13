Arriving In High Heels Corporation: North Shore Oahu is the 2nd Most Popular Surf Spot in the World According to the Travel App, Visited

Visited, the popular Travel App publishes the Top 10 Most-Visited Surfing Destinations Based on User Data

According to users of the Visited world map app, these are the most popular surf spots around the globe:

Biarritz entices surfers from far and wide to come enjoy the hollow waves along the picturesque south coast of France. North Shore Oahu in Hawaii, U.S., serves up big waves and pro surfing contests along more than 7 miles of beaches. Daytona Beach, Florida is a popular surfing destination that offers plenty of beginner-friendly beaches and ride-able waves in the southern U.S.. San Sebastian located in northern Spain's Basque country is a prime surfing spot for all ability levels at Zurriola Beach. Nazare is a top surf destination along the coast of Portugal serving up big waves that attract top-level surfers. Uluwatu and Kuta in Bali, Indonesia, have some of the best surfing waves in the world, attracting intermediate and advanced surfers. Byron Bay on the southeast coast of Australia has a wide range of beaches and waves as well as surfing lessons for all levels. Honolua Bay in Maui, Hawaii, is renowned for its big waves including hollow, powerful, and long waves. Canggu, Bali is a resort village in Indonesia featuring a variety of waves and beginner-friendly places to learn to surf. Apollo Bay in Victoria, Australia, has scenic surfing for beginners as well as bigger waves north of the harbor for more advanced surfers.

