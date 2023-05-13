bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: Rising International TikTok and YouTube Sensation with Over 13 Million Followers Partners with bettermoo(d) to Spread Company's Mission and Products

Featured on NBC and CBS, Armen Adamjan, Better Known as "creative_explained" on TikTok and YouTube, Partners with Food & Beverage Disruptor bettermoo(d) as Lead Creative Strategist and Becomes Significant Shareholder

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is proud to welcome Armen Adamjan, the mind behind "creative_explained" on TikTok and Instagram and a fan-favorite influencer, as the Company's Lead Creative Strategist. Under this exciting new partnership, Armen will help represent the bettermoo(d) brand and promote the Company's vegan, plant-based MoodrinkTM, as well as its upcoming products Moogurt and B?etter to his massive audience, which includes over 13 Million followers across his various social media accounts, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Armen joins bettermoo(d) Food's outstanding creative team which is comprised of founding member Bryan Adams, no introduction required, Social Media Strategist Julia Thompson, and Nima Bahrami, the Company's CEO and founding shareholder, whose online presence, combined, reaches over 30 million people globally. 'creative_explained' is a social media channel available on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube that produces content which educates its viewers with life hacks and knowledge on everything from gardening to traveling to help inspire and encourage people of all ages to rethink what sustainability means. As requested by many of his followers, Armen turned his content into books. Armen's exceptional ability to proficiently promote and monetize his content resulted in the sale of thousands of copies and generated millions of dollars in sales.

Armen's expertise in marketing and brand development has earned him a reputation as one of the leading content strategists in the industry. His ability to connect with his followers and create engaging content has made him a sought-after partner for many companies looking to promote their products and services. Armen's videos have garnered him followers from around the globe and have earned him feature spots on NBC's Today Show, CBS' The Good Dish, Australia's Sunrise Morning Show, Virgin Media's IRELAND AM, as well as lifestyle sections of Hindustan Times, Mirror News, Insider News, the Daily Mail, the US edition of the Sun, Reader's Digest and many other online and far reaching media channels.

His partnership with bettermoo(d) is a testament to his skills and his commitment to promoting healthier and more sustainable food choices, as well as his overall commitment to the betterment of the planet through concerted efforts that positively affect the environment, including the reduction of waste and promotion of animal-cruelty-free and plant-based lifestyles.

Under his new role with bettermoo(d), Armen will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing and branding strategies for the Company through the creation of unique and creative content that resonates with bettermoo(d)'s target customers, increasing brand awareness and driving product sales for the Company.

"We are building an incredible team with massive reach, and they have the expertise to grow this Company into a household brand. Adding Armen as a Lead Creative Lead Strategist puts our Company in front of over 13 million more potential clients and this is priceless. I am excited to see the future growth of this Company," stated Nima Bahrami, bettermoo(d) Food Corporation CEO.

Armen Adamjan commented, "I am thrilled to be partnering with bettermoo(d). Our plant-based vegan cheese alternatives and our alternative to dairy Moodrink, are not only delicious but also promote a healthy lifestyle. I am excited to commence my new role and promote these great products and the bettermoo(d) brand and spread our message to a wider audience. I really see a bright future for our beautiful company."

Companies that assemble an outstanding team with massive reach is a recipe for success. Having Armen added to bettermoo(d)'s team, along with Digital Creator and bettermoo(d)'s social media strategist Julia Thompson's 4 Million plus followers, and Bryan Adams' over 12 Million followers, present the Company with the potential to reach millions of individuals who believe in veganism and sustainability and want to make a difference in the world. The unique skill sets, respect, influence and strong followings the team members bring to the Company presents enormous potential to reach substantial portion of the vegan space because they have strong following people respect their opinion and they will be influenced to engage with bettermoo(d).

"If you've seen Armen's "creative_explained" content on Instagram or TikTok, it's clear that he's a creative genius. When the bettermoo(d) team first met him through one of our founding members, we connected with him and his passion right away. Not only did he share our values to motivate change in the global food system, but we found ourselves bouncing ideas back and forth and generating epic content strategies together. We knew we had to get him involved with bettermoo(d) on some level-so the fact that as of today he is joining bettermoo(d) as our Lead Creative Strategist is truly exciting. Armen is an idea-alchemist with the tenacity and follow-through to create engaging media-he loves our product and our mission, and we couldn't be more pleased to have him join us," said Steve Pear, bettermoo(d) Chairman.

Mr. Adamjan has agreed to provide strategic advice and marketing to the Company for an initial twelve-month term beginning May 5, 2023. Under the terms of the arrangement, Mr. Adamjan is entitled to receive cash compensation and 600,000 common shares of the Company, which will be subject to a voluntary pooling arrangement and restrictions on resale imposed by Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching MoodrinkTM, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour.

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the goal of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and B?etter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

