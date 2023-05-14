Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2023) - Income Direct is pleased to announce the appointment of financial services industry veteran Michael Go to its board of directors.

Income Direct's executive chairman Gerard Sivaprasad commented on the appointment, "We are delighted to have Michael join our board. He brings a wealth of experience which will benefit Income Direct's clients and our broader group investment objectives."

Mr. Go has over 30 years' experience as a Senior Executive within leading Equity Capital Markets organisations throughout Asia-Pacific and Europe and brings substantial experience to the Income Direct board of directors through his successful career which spans investment banking, capital raising, regulatory compliance, and digital transformation.

Mr. Go said he was attracted to the role because of the caliber of the team involved and the group's investment strategy. "There is a real need in the market today for alternative investment options that enable clients to keep ahead of inflation. I am delighted to be involved with Income Direct, it is a business with a bright future", said Mr.Go.

Michael has held positions including as CEO of the Sydney Stock Exchange and Head of Thompson Reuters' Trading business in Asia where he was responsible for Financial & Risk's Trading franchise in the region and was previously Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for National Australia Bank's Global Markets division.

Prior to this he held roles with BZW, Barclays and ABN Amro where Mr Go was a Global Chief Operating Officer and a founding partner of successful Fintech businesses in the payments and exchange sectors.

About Income Direct

Income Direct provides Fixed Income Accounts to clients seeking a capital-stable investment and competitive interest rates. Interest payments are available monthly or can be compounded and terms range from 3 months to 10 years.

Income Direct accepts individuals, companies, SMSFs and trusts, and clients are provided with online 24/7 access to their account via Income Direct's custom-built client relationship management platform.

Income Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marbanc International Corporation an international conglomerate focused on making direct investments in alternative asset classes.

