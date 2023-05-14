Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list AI Network (AIN) on May 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the AIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on May 15, 2023.





AIN Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/166020_f1b6af2454e6db87_001full.jpg

Bringing AI to Web3, AI Network (AIN) builds a platform where individuals can seamlessly create and engage with artificial intelligence, fostering collaboration and enhancing the human experience. The AIN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 15, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing AI Network

AI Network is a decentralized AI development ecosystem open to all by gathering developers, GPUs, resources for development, and creator-based data in one place. It represents the future of 'collaborative AI' to realize AI for everyone.

With AIN token, which powers AI Network to incentivize decentralized computing resources to join the network, AI can be easy and cost-effective to develop. Creators and developers worldwide can choose from an open source AI library and manifest their AI creations into AINFTs.

The ecosystem of AI Network is governed by AIN DAO (AI Network Decentralized Autonomous Organization). The purpose of AIN DAO is to ensure that the mission of AI Network serves its community members, and that the open source AI that scales through its network is safe, secure, and for the benefit of AIN DAO.

There're multiple members in AIN DAO. Captains are the members who "ship" machine learning to Web3 by supplying the GPU resources that are needed to power AINFTs. They are the holders of Runo NFT, and are critical for AI Network to operate and run. Machine Learning developers are prized members whose open source AI development will allow machine learning libraries to exist on AI Network. And creators are members who have an artistic or utility vision of something they want to "create" by utilizing AI Network's GPUs and open source AI, and manifesting them by creating AINFTs.

AI Network seeks to become the "Internet for AI" in the Web3 era, offering a platform where individuals can seamlessly create and engage with artificial intelligence, fostering collaboration and enhancing the human experience.

About AIN Token

AIN is the native token of AI Network ecosystem. It maintains stability during the execution of services by reserving computational power for a specific duration of time. This means that anyone with AIN tokens has a high degree of certainty that they can use their digital token for accessing valuable backend services.

Fundamentally, an AIN token is a utility token that is used to purchase certain services available on the blockchain. It is charged when executing the program, and the executor can be application users, developers, or another program.

Based on ERC-20, AIN has a total supply of 700 million (i.e., 700,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 15, 2023, investors who are interested in AI Network can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of AIN token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about AIN Token:

Official Website: https://www.ainetwork.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/ainetwork_en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ainetwork_ai

Discord: https://discord.gg/aindao

Medium: https://medium.com/ai-network

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166020