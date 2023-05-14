Austrian Post: Austrian Post shows first-quarter revenue and earnings above prior year. Group revenue increased by 10.5 % to EUR 664.7m in the first quarter of 2023, showing improvements in all divisions:Earnings have also improved in the first quarter. EBITDA rose by 17.1 % to EUR 95.1m, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was up by 18.7 % to EUR 47.0m. In this regard, it is important to highlight the earnings increase in the Retail & Bank Division of EUR 11.6m year-on-year, which now made a slightly positive contribution of EUR 0.9m to Group earnings. "Against the backdrop of rising costs, the first quarter went well, as reflected in the higher revenue and earnings," states Austrian Post CEO Georg Pölzl. Österreichische Post: weekly performance: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...