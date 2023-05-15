Zib Digital AU: Young People Urged to Pursue Employment in Mining to Help the Environment

The call for young people to consider employment in the mining industry is timely, given the need for expertise in the sector to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2023 / The Federal Resources Minister, Madeleine King, has urged young people in Australia to consider employment in the mining industry to help the world decarbonize. Ms. King says reaching net zero emissions by 2050 would require the expertise of the resources sector and Australia's commitment to achieving this goal means that more mining, not less, is needed. Here, leading labor hire company, Techforce, weighs in.

According to Techforce, the sector is making a positive difference towards a sustainable future and young people should consider careers in geoscience, geophysics, chemistry, metallurgy and engineering to help the world decarbonize successfully.

Even as younger generations are increasingly worried about the impact of climate change, Techforce points out that gas remains a crucial component in the processing of critical minerals and the production of batteries for storing renewable energy. As such, Australia's coal and gas resources will continue to play an essential role in ensuring energy security and reliability for many years to come.

Techforce says because future prosperity depends on the resources sector, urgent action is needed to get better at telling its story to younger Australians. The mining sector is committed to environmental sustainability and is actively working to reduce its environmental footprint with significant investments in technologies such as renewable energy and minimizing impact on water resources and land use.

For young people interested in pursuing a career in mining, Techforce says there are several job opportunities available. Rigger jobs, for instance, involve setting up and maintaining equipment on mine sites. Chef jobs are also available in the mining industry, with opportunities including FIFO chef jobs Perth-wide. These jobs offer young people the opportunity to work in a dynamic and exciting industry while contributing to a sustainable future. Techforce says mining jobs offer a wide range of benefits, including excellent pay and conditions and opportunities for career advancement.

