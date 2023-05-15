Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
Tradegate
12.05.23
20:23 Uhr
21,245 Euro
-0,405
-1,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,47521,86512:47
21,51021,83011:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2023 | 12:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Publishes 2022 ESG Report and Provides Notice of Inaugural ESG Day

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) has published its primary sustainability report for 2022. The Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report is the Company's seventh report setting out its sustainability performance.

"At First Quantum, we are proud of the contribution that mining makes to our communities and society," commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. "Mining has a fundamental role to play in providing the metals that are integral to the world's decarbonization commitments. We embrace the role that we have to play as a responsible miner in delivering these metals through socially responsible and environmentally sensitive production."

The Company will host a virtual ESG Day on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:00 am (ET). First Quantum will present on its approach to a number of sustainability topics that are significant to the business. To participate in Q&A, participants can use the virtual link or dial-in number below.

ESG Day conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Direct link (https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/64478b3672587f8b7a6c97e4/645a4472236615236a818024) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast, the transcript and the presentations will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.