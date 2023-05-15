

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between French technology firm, Thales Group (THLEF.PK) and Leonardo, said on Monday that it has won a 235 million euros contract from the Italian Space Agency or ASI to make a spacecraft for a dedicated In-Orbit Servicing or IOS demonstration mission.



The demonstration mission will operate in low Earth orbit and is set to be launched by 2026.



The project will test enabling technologies for future on-orbit servicing missions by performing a wide range of robotic operations on satellites already in orbit: refueling, component repair or replacement, orbital transfer and atmospheric reentry.



These operations will be executed thanks to a dexterous robotic arm, developed by Leonardo in collaboration with SAB Aerospace, the Italian National Institute for Nuclear Physics, and the Italian Institute of Technology.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken