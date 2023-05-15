Motor Cars LA Debuts on Sycamore Ave. With a Star-Studded Grand Opening

Motor Cars LA Celebrates Grand Opening with a Spectacular Showcase of Luxury Vehicles, Artful Ambiance, Culinary Delights, and Collaboration with Acclaimed Artist Beau Dunn's "Next Generation: Artful Autodynamics" Series

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Motor Cars LA, the highly anticipated luxury car dealership, celebrated its grand opening on May 10th, with a sensational event that left guests mesmerized by the display of automotive excellence, artistic ambiance, culinary delights, and a unique collaboration with acclaimed artist Beau Dunn. Located on the prestigious Sycamore Street, Motor Cars LA welcomed car enthusiasts and distinguished guests to an unforgettable evening that celebrated the epitome of luxury lifestyle, automotive innovation, and artistic expression.





The glamorous affair, hosted by Stuart McIntosh, Beau Dunn and James Fay, marked a milestone in the luxury automotive industry and showcased the fusion of automotive excellence, fine dining, and the world of contemporary art.

With years of experience serving the area, Motor Cars LA is dedicated to offering high-quality, rare and collectable vehicles to its customers. The grand opening event showcased an impressive lineup of luxury vehicles, meticulously curated to cater to the discerning tastes of car enthusiasts. From classic beauties to cutting-edge models, the dealership displayed a range of automotive marvels, providing attendees with a captivating experience that highlighted the craftsmanship, design, and performance of these exceptional vehicles.

The event drew 250 distinguished guests, including notable car enthusiasts, esteemed friends of the hosts, celebrities, and influencers. Against the backdrop of Motor Cars LA's sleek and modern design, conversations flourished as guests mingled and shared their mutual passion for luxury vehicles, fine art, and gastronomic delights.

Stuart McIntosh, co-host of the event and driving force behind Motor Cars LA, expressed his excitement for the successful grand opening, stating, "Motor Cars LA is a destination where automotive excellence and luxury converge. This event marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey, and we are thrilled to welcome guests to explore our exceptional inventory and unparalleled services."

In a collaboration that seamlessly merged the worlds of automotive excellence and contemporary art, Motor Cars LA partnered with renowned visual artist Beau Dunn to enhance the artistic ambiance of the event. Dunn's "Next Generation: Artful Autodynamics" series, a vibrant collection of artwork, a continuation from her previous Next Generation series, added a dynamic and thought-provoking dimension to the grand opening. Through her signature use of neon, Dunn's artworks playfully and intentionally explore social commentary, consumerism, and the intersection of art and automotive culture. The neon creations including "Need Money For Cars," graced the entrance of Motor Cars LA, welcoming guests with their luminous glow, while select pieces from the series were showcased on a dynamic TV installation, providing a striking visual backdrop for the grand opening event.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, Motor Cars LA collaborated with Sycamore neighbor, and highly renowned culinary experts from Mr. T's, which is owned and operated by restaurateur Guilleume Guedj and Chef Tsuyoshi. Guests indulged in an array of delectable dishes, including the finest caviar, masterfully crafted culinary creations, and a selection of signature cocktails, heightening the luxury experience throughout the evening.

The night was further enhanced by the electrifying beats of DJ M.O.S, who took to the turntables, setting the perfect tone and rhythm for the evening.

Motor Cars LA is now open to the public, inviting car enthusiasts and aficionados to explore their remarkable inventory of luxury vehicles. The dealership's commitment to exceptional service, attention to detail, and the integration of contemporary art ensures an unparalleled and immersive car-buying experience.

For more information about Motor Cars LA and their exceptional selection of luxury cars, please visit their website at https://www.motorcarsla.com. To learn more about Beau Dunn and her "Next Generation" series, please visit www.beaudunnart.com or email inquiries to studio@beaudunnart.com.



