Banff Sunshine Village to Host 94th Slush Cup on May 22, 2023

Flock to the Rockies for the Final Splash of Winter, this Canadian May Long Weekend

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup is the longest running end of ski season pond skimming event in North America. Legend has it the famous bash started as a dare between friends in the spring of 1928.





The Final Splash of Winter

Andre Wilson, going HUGE at the 92 Slush Cup in Banff, Alberta.





"Story has it that nearly a century ago, a pair of friends were out skiing the slopes of Sunshine on a particularly slushy day. As the day wore on, the slush puddled and pooled together, creating natural terrain features of streams of water that begged to be skied across. One friend dared the other, and the rest is history," explains Kendra Scurfield, director of communications at the Banff resort.

What started as a friendly dare is now the coolest party in the Canadian Rockies. Each year, Banff Sunshine throws the biggest farewell Winter party they can. One where spectators gather to watch over 100 costumed skiers and snowboarders compete for the bragging rights title of, "Mr & Ms Slush Cup." The title comes with a cash prize of $1000, a $1000 gift card to Sporting Life, and a 23/24 Sunshine season pass.

"Over the years, Slush Cup has grown from a campy staff party to a can't-miss, most-fun-you-can-have-wit-your-ski-boots-on party. Each year it's our goal to make the party a little bit bigger and a little better than the year before. This year we're diving into an Under the Sea theme," shares Scurfield.

On May 22, head to the slopes of Banff Sunshine. Buckle up your boots and snap on your snorkels to cheer on riders as they skim (or swim) across the slushy pool in costumes designed to impress a panel of celebrity judges.

The award-winning event, Slush Cup, is the unofficial farewell party for Winter. Each year skiers and snowboarders flock from around the world for the final splash of the ski season.

If you haven't yet saved the date, join fellow skiers and snowboarders at Banff Sunshine for Slush Cup three-day end-of-season Long Weekend Festival.

Banff Sunshine Village is the premier ski and snowboard destination in the Canadian Rockies. The resort is known for its all-natural snow, its stunning alpine vistas, and its long ski season spanning from early November to late May.

For more information about the return of Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946

