Grasshopper Farms Launches Sustainable Pre-Roll Tins, Aiming to Set a New Standard for Cannabis Packaging

PAW PAW, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Grasshopper Farms, the premium sun-grown cannabis company based in Western Michigan, today announced the launch of its new pre-roll tins.



Designed to be both sustainable and collectible, the five-pack tins offer a reusable packaging option for cannabis enthusiasts looking to complete their premium experience. Unlike pre-rolls that come in less-environmentally-friendly single-use plastic packaging, the Grasshopper Farms tins preserve the product in an eco-friendly manner, offering an attractive and sustainable option for consumers.



"Our goal is always quality and consistency, so we think our fans and customers will enjoy a different type of packaging for a pre-roll product that we think is equally innovative," said Will Bowden, Grasshopper Farms CEO. "We are finding that our non-cone product, which is truly rolled and not stuffed, not only looks different and feels different, but it also results in a smoother draw and a better burn."

Each Grasshopper Farms tin contains five single-strain pre-rolls, either the Grasshopper Glue strain, Wedding Cake, Casey Jones, Hellcat, or Zookies. Consumers can purchase a pack of each strain and combine them to create their own five-pack assortment containing each of the five strains.



The tins offer a range of possible uses long after the pre-rolls are gone. Consumers are already finding creative ways to reuse them, such as storing lighters and other small smoking accessories. The compact size of the tins, reminiscent of candy or mint tin packaging, also makes them great for on-the-go storage of small items, such as earbuds, coins, or vitamins. Even fishing lures.



"We believe it's fitting that our new pre-roll product is presented in packaging that sets it apart and we truly hope this encourages the industry to move away from single-use plastics," Bowden said.



About Grasshopper Farms

Grasshopper Farms is proud to employ 100% former Michigan caregiver farmers on 160+ acres and ~5,000 outdoor plants. With more than 60 years of combined growing expertise on our 85-person Michigan team, we pledge to deliver the best plants, products, and experience. Offering 30+ strains of premium, sun-grown cannabis, come visit us at the farm in Paw Paw, Michigan, and see for yourself. Currently sold in more than 40 retail locations in Michigan



Grasshopper Farms is also planning to open the brand's first East Coast operation in 2023. The company has secured conditional approval from New Jersey regulators for Grasshopper Farms NJ LLC to operate in two categories: cultivation and manufacturing, and plans are moving forward for the New Jersey farm to operate in Galloway Township.

For more information, visit https://www.grasshopperfarms.com and visit Grasshopper Farms on Instagram @grasshopper.farms

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeffrey Davis

jeff@C-360.agency

SOURCE: Grasshopper Farms

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755036/Grasshopper-Farms-Launches-Sustainable-Pre-Roll-Tins-Aiming-to-Set-a-New-Standard-for-Cannabis-Packaging