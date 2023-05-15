Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - CJAM Marketing, a leading marketing broker, has introduced a unique and innovative program to help businesses find the right marketing agency for their needs. The company, led by Behdad Jamshidi, has vetted over 636+ marketing and development companies and helps businesses of all sizes find the right marketing partners to help grow their business.



Many businesses struggle with finding a marketing agency that is a good fit for their company size. According to Behdad Jamshidi, founder of CJAM Marketing, "85% of the agencies and partners I meet don't make it through my vetting system. They don't have the experience or the skills to help businesses grow. On the business side, companies don't have in-house marketing resources to successfully make these relationships work." These shortcomings result in businesses making mistakes when launching marketing campaigns, costing them time and money.



CJAM Marketing provides a solution to these problems by acting as a marketing broker and consultant. They take the time to understand the goals of each business and align them with the right marketing partners. As a marketing broker, CJAM Marketing isn't tied to vetting for one marketing strategy, but works with multiple partners, making it easier for businesses to find the right partner for their needs.



Behdad explains, "The value of using a marketing broker is having a trusted advisor who has seen it all. Our approach helps businesses verify the correct marketing strategies, while saving them time and money. Instead of having to go through a vetting process with 15+ agencies to find the right one, you have an extremely high likelihood of finding a long term partner in the first run. Opportunity cost is huge, because most businesses can't afford to waste months without making progress."



The service is set for companies to hire more than one agency as well. "90% of the companies I work with typically need more than one marketing partner with different expertise to scale their business."



CJAM Marketing provides businesses with a way to transform their marketing efforts, from subpar and below-average partners to agencies they can trust and work with long term. The company helps businesses reduce or get more value out of their marketing spend, resulting in more efficient and strategic spending, and ultimately, growth.



With CJAM Marketing, businesses can find the right marketing agency that fits their needs, no matter the niche. For more information on how CJAM Marketing & their services that are geared to help businesses find the right marketing partner, visit their website at https://cjammarketing.com.



