The Bella Group, LLC: The Bella Group Expands Fee Management Offerings Through Arizona

Organization brings unique owner perspective to third-party management to grow trust-based, long-term relationships in residential property management

FLAGSTAFF, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / The Bella Group, LLC has launched expanded fee management services throughout the state of Arizona. The expansion of The Bella Group's statewide offerings provides an innovative model for end-to-end property management services meeting the varying needs of their clients. The organization's leadership sees this growth as a furtherance of their commitment to the success of their clients as well as the desire to grow the influence of the unique Bella brand and culture with partners across the state.





Logo for The Bella Group, a premier real estate investment and property management company with a portfolio currently based in Arizona.





"We've been considering fee management for several years," said Amy Wise, Managing Partner of The Bella Group. "The acquisition of the operations of Nicolosi & Fitch [in January 2023] allowed us to scale quickly into fee management with an established infrastructure, while also giving us the opportunity to bring the owner-operator mindset our talented team currently holds to clients throughout the state."

The Bella Group's background as owner-operators adds a unique perspective to traditional third-party management. By bringing the owner perspective to third-party management, The Bella Group predicates recommendations for investment positioning on strong financial analysis and market understanding. With a strong strategic focus combining owner- and fee-management practices, The Bella Group is focused on building trust-based, long-term relationships with clients who share a vision of their properties as long-term investments.

"I am very proud of Bella and all that we are," said Gina Picicci, Managing Partner of The Bella Group. "When learning about the positive, meaningful impact we could make on those team members not yet employed with Bella, I got excited thinking about the multiplying of our impact, having others experience the Bella culture, and be a part of what we bring to our clients, our communities, our residents, and each other. Being able to positively impact others and bring additional meaning to their work is what excites me and opened my mind and heart to the good made possible by expanding Bella."

About The Bella Group, LLC

The Bella Group (bella.llc) is a premier real estate investment and property management company with a portfolio covering Central, Northern, and Southern Arizona and a mission to add value to people while adding value to real estate assets. The company operates two affiliates: Bella Investment Group, LLC managing its owner operated assets, and Bella Management Services, LLC managing fee managed assets. The Bella Group holds active memberships with the Arizona Multifamily Association and National Apartment Association.

