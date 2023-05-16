Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX: RTR) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Rumble Resources Ltd

Rumble Resources Ltd is an ASX listed mining company that recently announced a globally significant 94mt 'Open Pit constrained' maiden Zinc resource estimate at the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia, confirming it as one of the largest zinc sulphide discoveries over the last decade. The strength of the resource is the optionality, with a higher grade 41mt resource that could be part of a possible early development scenario, and a much larger 462Mt resource that could potentially be upgraded via beneficiation, providing the project with significant future flexibility. The Project has exceptional near-term growth potential with the deposits open in all directions and less than 35% of the 45km mineralised Unconformity Unit (host to the current resources) effectively drill tested, whilst none of the thick underlying geologically fertile formations which could host high-grade MVT deposits have been tested. The project has the potential for a Tier 1 scale 300mt super giant resource. The next phase of discovery drilling is set to commence over the coming weeks targeting high-grade feeders and resource expansion, whilst beneficiation and initial scoping studies will occur in parallel with the exploration campaign. The sheer scale, optionality, location and extraordinary growth potential of Earaheedy could see the Project stamp itself as a world class, multi decade asset and play a key role in the global renewable energy transition.

