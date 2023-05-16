

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 16 May 2023 - Cedrus Group ("Cedrus") , a global Swiss financial group, is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group ("Xiuzheng") in March 2023. Xiuzheng is a renowned Chinese pharmaceutical major; namely, it engages in R&D, production and marketing of patent medicine, chemical and biological medicine, franchise operation of pharmacies, and standardized cultivation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Xiuzheng owns 130 subsidiaries, employs a workforce of over 100,000 and has more than 2,000 references of medicines and health foods.



Central to the collaboration, which jointly aims to assess and conduct direct investments in the life sciences industry, is the eagerness to invest in the world's leading innovators in the sector and become their trusted partner in their expansion into the Greater China Region. Bringing these innovative companies to the region will yield a plethora of benefits for the already highly sophisticated Chinese life sciences sector. Cedrus will leverage its connectivity across the life sciences industry globally, along with its deploying its distinguished investment banking services and capitalizing on its European headquarters in Zurich, to act as a holistic enabler and connector between Xiuzheng and overseas technologies and products in the course successfully executing cross-border transactions. Additionally, Cedrus will advise Xiuzheng in order to establish itself on a global-scale and write further chapters in its success story. In addition to investment, Xiuzheng will provide valuable support to the opportunities brought to China, namely in the form of clinical trials advisory, access to manufacturing partners and utilizing its experienced work force to market and distribute products.



For over a decade, Cedrus has been actively engaged in bringing foreign innovative technologies, products and treatments from across the life sciences space, in particular from Switzerland and other European countries to the Greater China region. Cedrus, in its capacity as an investor and advisor, identifies visionary companies looking to gain early access to one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world and partners with them, offering investment and ongoing advisory in their market entry and growth in China.



Mr. Rani Jarkas, Chairman of the Cedrus Group , said that "We are proud to be working closely with Xiuzheng to invest and bring innovative life sciences companies to China. An investment committee has been formed and regular meetings are held to assess to robust pipeline of opportunities. Combining the unique domain expertise of Cedrus and Xiuzheng, we are creating an unparalleled and momentous win-win situation where we bring unique technologies to China and build on the esteemed reputation of our partner Xiuzheng in China and support its transition into a world-class Chinese global pharmaceutical group."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Cedrus Group Cedrus Group is a private Swiss financial group with integrated investment banking and investment capabilities. In addition to offering Private Wealth Management, Investment Management and Financial Advisory Services, Cedrus, through its group companies, invests directly and globally in businesses and projects by leveraging its specific expertise in life sciences, natural resources, nanotech and innovative technologies. Cedrus' Greater China Region headquarters are in Beijing, with European headquarters in Zurich and further offices strategically positioned across the globe.



