SurfCT Innovates Talent Acquisition with Promotion of Rachel Burnham to Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / SurfCT, a Healthcare IT Systems company specializing in Design & Technology announces the promotion of Rachel Burnham to Director of Marketing & Client Experience. Ms. Burnham holds two advanced master's degrees and brings over a decade of experience in leadership development.

In this new role, Ms. Burnham is responsible for achieving alignment between theevolving dynamics of the global healthcare market and the delivery of worldwideservices and solutions that clients want now. Rachel's key focus areas are processautomation for marketing, client experience, strong messaging, and brand alignmentcombined with data analysis to build efficiencies, higher conversions and increased ROIon marketing strategies both internally and for SurfCT clients.

SurfCT founder and CEO Mr. Paul Vigario shares, "SurfCT is globally renowned for innovation in the healthcare sector. This requires a modern vision and approach to talent acquisition. Traditional approaches deliver traditional results. Most businesses follow status-quo and hire what's expected. However, our clients practice at an elevated level and deserve unique solutions that create extraordinary outcomes.

Rachel's vast educational experience is different from most marketing directors you see today, allowing SurfCT to leverage her remarkable leadership qualities, exceptional data analysis, and savvy business sense. Her ability to communicate at both an executive and team level along with effective execution provides a strategic advantage that simply does not exist anywhere else."

In her previous role, Ms. Burnham used SMART goals aligned with execution of strategic plans to drive data driven decisions that accelerate growth and results. Rachel believes in limitless growth and elevating to your highest personal potential that she demonstrates through decades of experience as a certified fitness instructor.

"I love to experience both personal growth while empowering the growth of others," explains Ms. Burnham. "My passion is to be a part of an organization bigger than myself. Healthcare requires advanced technology with a humanized approach for the best outcome. It is rewarding to contribute my knowledge, wisdom, and skills in a way that expands what is possible for doctors, surgeons, dentists, and the global healthcare industry."

Recruiting for strengths, wisdom, and skillset is the first part of talent acquisition innovation; identifying and adopting new solutions that address core motivators in the team is the second. "For the first time in my career, I can put my family first without compromising professional performance. SurfCT recognizes that people experience different life phases and accommodates with flexibility I had never experienced before joining the SurfCT team. From a fully remote work environment, I create incredibly successful results for my professional and personal life. This benefit motivates me to work smarter. I can easily give my heart and soul because I have genuine gratitude for this unique work life blend."

Mr. Vigario explains, "Everything we do starts with people first. Even though SurfCT is a design and technology company, the heart and connection of any organization is with the people. You can unlock incredible potential by honoring where people are in their journey and offering empowering opportunities."

Ms. Rachel Burnham on LinkedIn

About SurfCT:

SurfCT is a full-range dental and healthcare-focused IT company that connects your vision, design, technology, and treatment philosophies to bring your brand to life and automate your practice.

SurfCT.com specializes in network integration and digital workflow of dental and medical offices at the highest level. The company provides unbiased IT consulting to thousands of dental and medical offices across the globe and works with its partners to provide seamless integration of systems designed around their individual goals and vision. SurfCT.com is at the forefront of dental and medical technology and understands the fully connected version of what healthcare offices in the future and present should look like. They are experts in system design, practice automation, 3D printing, digital workflow, imaging, cloud technology, software, ergonomics, integration, system process, front office systems, clinical treatment systems, mobile connectivity, and hardware, and offer ongoing world-class technical support. They are featured in Forbes, Yahoo! and have been recognized by Top Professional and Top Doctors as the leading provider of healthcare IT services and IT systems. To learn more, visit www.SurfCT.com or on Instagram @SurfCTcom .

