ivolve Care Support, a leading provider of adult specialist care, has made an investment leap to improve its staffing processes. In 2021, the company collaborated with Care Hires, a staffing solution platform for care providers, to digitise its operations, improve efficiency and achieve better coordination and visibility across the organisation.

Since then, the partnership between Care Hires and ivolve Care Support has flourished, with Care Hires' agency portal providing complete visibility across agencies and reducing off-panel spend. Digital transformation remains a crucial goal for ivolve, and the partnership with Care Hires has led to significant progress in working towards a more effective workforce management solution that benefits colleagues and the people ivolve supports.

Suleman Sacranie, Co-founder of Care Hires, reported, "Care Hires has been working with ivolve Care Support to provide a comprehensive staffing solution that streamlines communication, ensures agency compliance, and delivers process efficiencies." The partnership with ivolve Care Support has shown great success, and Care Hires remains a proud collaborator in their digital transformation journey.

"By implementing Care Hires' platform, we have been able to streamline a lot of tasks, freeing up time for our colleagues to spend on valuable work activities, allowing us to operate more efficiently," said Tim Davies, CEO of ivolve Care Support. He added, "Care Hires' integrated solution has eliminated manual processes and helped us to meet all relevant regulatory requirements as well as helping us to focus on the care we give to the people we support."

The partnership with Care Hires has provided ivolve Care Support a substantial opportunity to make value-driven investments to improve its processes and deliver better care for the people they support.

