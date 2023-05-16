Evaxion Biotech: Evaxion to host R&D Day on May 25, 2023

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of AI-powered immunotherapies, today announced that it will hold an R&D Day at 12:30 p.m CEST on May 25, 2023.



The R&D Day will feature a series of talks from Evaxion scientists and collaborators, sharing previously unreleased preclinical data highlighting the use of Evaxion's proprietary genetic immune adjuvant (Antigen Presenting Cell targeting) technology. This technology has been shown to enhance vaccination effects for both DNA and mRNA vaccines across a range of therapeutic vaccine applications.

The event will be hosted with the possibility for physical attendance at Evaxion's facilities in Hørsholm, Denmark and as a live webcast. Please visit https://investors.evaxion-biotech.com/events/event-details/rd-dayfor further information on the R&D Day, registration details, and to access a replay of the webcast after the event.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. Evaxion's proprietary and scalable AI technologies decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of candidates, including three personalized cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 50 employees listed on the Nasdaq New York stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.evaxion-biotech.com.