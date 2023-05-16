Sucden Financial Reports Robust Financial Results for 2022

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported its latest financial results. The audited accounts for the year ending 31 December 2022 saw a strengthening of its balance sheet and continued strong revenues and profitability.







Key highlights

Total net assets of £160.7 million, against £142.6 million in 2021

Net revenues of £69.5 million, against £69.8 million in 2021

Profit before taxation of £18.4 million, against £18.3 million in 2021

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Sucden Financial Limited, commented, "Sucden Financial delivered another strong performance in 2022, driven by the hard work and expertise of our people and the positive impact of our ongoing strategic initiatives. Our sustained investment in technology and the diversification of our services means the business is well positioned to deliver value in the year ahead."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

