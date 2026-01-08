Sucden Financial Limited: Sucden Financial Appoints Bruno Almeida as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing, and liquidity provider, has appointed Bruno Almeida as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Bruno joined Sucden Financial as an Executive Director and Director of Regulatory and Financial Risks in September 2024 from FNZ Group, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for the UKMEA region. He was previously Executive Director and Board member of FNZ Securities Ltd, Lead Associate in the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Prudential Specialists Department and held positions at Itaú BBA International plc and KMPG. Bruno's appointment has been approved by the FCA.

Marc Bailey, CEO of Sucden Financial, said: "Bruno has already made a significant contribution to Sucden Financial, in particular through the implementation of enhanced capital and liquidity risk management systems and processes. In his new role as CFO, Bruno's expertise will be invaluable as we enter new markets and create more opportunities for our clients."

Bruno Almeida, CFO of Sucden Financial, said: "Since joining Sucden Financial in 2024, I have been impressed by the strength of the business, the quality of the people and the significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with Marc, the Board and the wider team to continue strengthening our financial framework and enhancing our technology platforms to support the company's growth."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

