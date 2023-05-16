Bridge Clinic London: Bridge Clinic opens new clinic for IVF services in Central London

The new clinic provides an affordable, safe and sensitive approach to fertility care, led by a highly experienced medical team that reflects the diversity at the heart of London

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new affordable, accessible Fertility clinic in central London aims to improve and innovate the patient experience. Bridge Clinic London offers a fully comprehensive range of the leading fertility services, with an approach centred on compassionate care for all patients at an affordable price. Its whole-clinic multidisciplinary approach to patient care ensures seamless communication, comprehensive medical review and, crucially, ensures patients feel heard and understood.





Based in a dedicated building in Euston on the site of the former Blossom House School, the clinic offers a range of services for patients allowing them to make informed choices on their treatment. These include In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), Intrauterine insemination (IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), Ovulation Induction (OI), Egg Freezing, and Sperm Freezing.

Marta Jansa Perez, Director of Embryology, at Bridge Clinic London said: "At Bridge Clinic London we understand that fertility treatment can be a stressful and emotional experience. That is why we wanted to create a clinic that limited any aggravation to stress factors during the IVF journey. With access to all leading IVF treatments and technologies in one hub, as well as counselling services, we can ensure that patients receive a sensitive and high quality approach to their care."

Conveniently located in the heart of central London, between King's Cross and Euston Stations, the clinic is intentionally accessible. The diverse highly skilled clinical team represents the multicultural population of London and translators are made available from the start of the process to ensure patients feel heard and fully supported.

Marta Jansa Perez, PhD, is one of the UK's leading embryologists and treasurer of the British Fertility Society. She leads a team of clinical staff members that bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Bridge Clinic, having previously worked for BPAS fertility. Their arrival represents a commitment to continuity of care, ensuring that patients can continue to receive high-quality, personalised treatment from a team they already know and trust. With their knowledge of the latest advancements in fertility care and a proven track record of success, Marta and her team are poised to provide the best possible outcomes for their patients at Bridge Clinic London.

James Barr, Managing Director, at Bridge Clinic London said: "Not only have we invested in our technology but also our team. The Bridge Clinic London team has a vast amount of experience in this sector and we pride ourselves on this."

"We want everyone walking through the doors at Bridge Clinic London to receive a personalised treatment plan catered toward their individual needs. Everyone's fertility journey is unique, and comes with its own emotional challenges and, whilst the latest technology is important, a human and sensitive approach can completely change someone's experience. Our offering will help those across London and the country to get one step closer to achieving their dream of starting or growing a family and we will ensure we do everything we can to help throughout the journey," concluded James Barr.

Notes to Editor:

With a team of 12 employees, Bridge Clinic London provides a reliable, affordable, and safe approach to fertility care, providing compassionate and sensitive care. With a variety of treatments available including In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), Intrauterine insemination (IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), Ovulation Induction (OI), Egg Freezing, and Sperm Freezing, the clinic offers support for a variety of patients.

Conveniently located in the heart of central London, between King's Cross and Euston stations, the clinic is intentionally accessible. The diverse clinical team represents the multicultural population of London and translators are made available from the start of the process to ensure patients feel heard and fully supported.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078070/Bridge_Clinic_Team.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridge-clinic-opens-new-clinic-for-ivf-services-in-central-london-301825746.html