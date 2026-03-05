Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 13:14 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oakridge Animal Clinic Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Veterinary Excellence in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Oakridge Animal Clinic has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Veterinarians category for the London & Greater Region, marking the clinic's 11th consecutive year receiving this distinction.

Established in 1961, Oakridge Animal Clinic has provided trusted veterinary care to animals and families throughout the City of London for more than six decades. Since 2015, the clinic has been proudly owned and operated by Dr. Shannon Moffatt and Dr. Gillian Egli, who have continued to build on its strong foundation of compassionate, progressive care. In 2018, they expanded their commitment to the community by opening a second location, Oak West Animal Clinic.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and overall client experience. Earning this recognition for 11 consecutive years underscores the clinics' sustained commitment to excellence in veterinary medicine and trusted community care

"We are incredibly honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award once again," said Dr. Shannon Moffatt and Dr. Gillian Egli. "Our team is deeply committed to providing the highest standard of veterinary care while building meaningful relationships with the families we serve. This recognition speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the passion our staff bring to their work every day."

Oakridge Animal Clinic and Oak West Animal Clinic are supported by a diverse and highly trained veterinary team focused on delivering comprehensive medical, surgical, and preventative care. The clinics emphasize ongoing education and remain current with advancements in veterinary medicine to ensure patients receive modern, evidence-based treatment in a welcoming environment.

A strong connection with clients and patients remains at the heart of both clinics. The team prides itself on fostering long-term relationships and creating a supportive atmosphere where pets are treated as family. Over the years, that commitment has helped grow a loyal client base and expand the Oakridge and Oak West family throughout the London community.

Winning the 2026 Consumer Choice Award reinforces Oakridge Animal Clinic's position as a trusted veterinary provider in the London & Greater Region and highlights its continued dedication to compassionate care and professional excellence.

About Oakridge Animal Clinic and Oak West Animal Clinic
Oakridge Animal Clinic has been serving the London community since 1961 and has been a Consumer Choice Award winner for the past 10 years. Owned and operated by Dr. Shannon Moffatt and Dr. Gillian Egli since 2015, the clinic provides comprehensive veterinary services with a focus on compassion, education, and modern medical care. In 2018, the owners expanded their services with the opening of Oak West Animal Clinic, continuing their commitment to high-quality veterinary care for pets and families across London. For more information, visit www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/oakridge-animal-clinic-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-awar-1143660

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.