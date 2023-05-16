Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.05.23
22:00 Uhr
2,910 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 13:02
Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Expansion into Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Components Space

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced the formation of its semiconductor division.

Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics, commented: "The recent passing of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 was a catalyst to leveraging our access to cutting-edge wafer dicing technology through ICT-Investments. This new, long-term growth opportunity expands on our disruptive CleanTech laser cleaning opportunity and provides a second potential high-growth opportunity for the Company. We plan to focus this new division on R&D and production of this technology and look forward to playing a part in strengthening supply chains and the semiconductor manufacturing industry as a whole."

The announcement comes after the recent signing of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which focuses on strengthening American manufacturing, supply chains and national security while simultaneously investing heavily in R&D, science and technology.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasive blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with traditional methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com. For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Contact:
laser@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755163/Laser-Photonics-Announces-Expansion-into-Semiconductor-Capital-Equipment-and-Components-Space

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
