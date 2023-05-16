Proprietary Moonfare vehicle passes €100m for first time

750+ individual investors allocate €100m+ to Moonfare Core Portfolio II

Success follows €75m raised for Moonfare Core Portfolio I

Global private equity platform Moonfare has hit a strategic milestone with the final close of its second core portfolio, Moonfare Core Portfolio II (Core II), which surpassed its fundraising target, propelling a proprietary Moonfare portfolio beyond the €100m mark for the first time.

"This is an important milestone for Moonfare, and particularly significant because the allocations were made in the midst of a challenging public market environment," said Moonfare CEO and founder Steffen Pauls.1 "It also reaffirms once again that our dream of broadening top-tier private market access is a shared one."

Pauls continued, "Around a fifth of our investor community allocated to Core II, demonstrating trust in our digital platform and in our ability to curate a selection of globally leading funds."

As its name suggests, Core II is a central plank in Moonfare's mission to bring private equity funds of top-tier managers within reach for individual investors. Designed to sit at the heart of an individual's private investments portfolio, it offers access to buyout and buyout-related strategies, such as secondaries and co-investments, one of the most established areas of private equity.

Pauls said, "Top-flight buyout funds have historically offered high risk-adjusted returns, with higher returns and lower volatility than public equity markets. Because of their focus on companies with proven business models and real assets, buyouts increased in popularity last year; they are a core staple of a diversified private equity portfolio."

Like Moonfare's other portfolio solutions, Core II offers diversification by geography, fund manager, sub-investment strategy, and target sector with one single investment ticket starting from €50,000. Its 12 underlying investments focus on mid- and large-cap buyout strategies, as well as providing exposure to handpicked secondaries and co-investment opportunities. Its geographical reach spans Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. GPs include top-quartile managers such as Apax, EQT, Lexington Partners (secondaries), and Permira.

In keeping with Moonfare's mission to democratise access to private markets, the Moonfare portfolios have continued to prove popular with investors making their first allocations to alternatives, and to millennials, who, as Moonfare shows in its recent white paper PE Pulse, form a growing proportion of Moonfare's private investor base.

The portfolio's first vintage, Moonfare Core Portfolio I, closed in 2020 at €75m, 50% over target.

Moonfare offers individual investors and their advisors' access to curated private equity investment opportunities. With a digital onboarding process and asset management platform, Moonfare allows clients to register and invest in as little as 15 minutes2. To date, Moonfare has offered over 95 private market funds from top general partners worldwide such as KKR, Carlyle, Permira, and EQT, with an emphasis on private equity buyouts, venture, growth, and real asset categories like infrastructure.

Moonfare's investment team conducts ground-up due diligence on all funds. Fewer than 5% of available funds pass this process and make it onto the Moonfare platform. This focus on quality is one reason why Moonfare has won the trust of more than 3,500 clients who have invested more than $2.5 billion on its platform. Headquartered in Berlin, Moonfare operates in 24 countries across Europe, Asia, and America and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Zürich, Singapore, Paris, and Luxemburg.

