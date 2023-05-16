ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Successfully Produces 18 Days of Broadcast for LEC 2023 Spring Season, Garnering 3 Million Views and 1.2 Million Hours Watched

ESE Successfully Produces 18 Days of Broadcast for LEC 2023 Spring Season, Garnering 3 Million Views and 1.2 Million Hours Watched

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF), a global leader in gaming entertainment, announces that its media production unit, Frenzy, has successfully produced 18 days of high-definition broadcast for the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) 2023 Spring Season.

The LEC 2023 Spring Season kicked off on March 11th and concluded on April 23rd. Frenzy produced top-quality broadcasts for Polsat Games' linear television, Twitch, and YouTube channels, all stemming from a single studio, focused primarily on language voiceover.

The production covered matches of teams listed at this link, presenting the drama, passion, and intense competition that characterize these globally recognized gaming events. The tournament had a substantial prize pool, detailed at this link, adding to the excitement of the competition.

The broadcast was a success, generating 3 million views and 1.2 million hours watched, affirming the dedication and expertise of Frenzy's production team.

"We're incredibly proud of the Frenzy team for their hard work and commitment to excellence during the LEC 2023 Spring Season," said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. "Our goal is to provide engaging, high-quality content that resonates with viewers and enhances the esports experience, and these impressive viewing figures confirm that we are achieving that goal."

Frenzy's successful production underlines ESE's ongoing commitment to the gaming community, further establishing the Company as a leading provider of top-tier production and broadcast services.

"Our team strives for excellence, and we're thrilled that our efforts have been so well-received by the gaming community," said Michal Brzeminski, COO at Frenzy. "We look forward to building on this success in our future productions."

