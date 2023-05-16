Represents PharmaCielo's first shipment to South Africa, which has well-established export networks in the UK and Australia, and other potential markets, globally.

Toronto, Ontario and Rionegro, Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF) ("PharmaCielo" or the "Company"), the Canadian parent of Colombia's premier cultivator and producer of dried flower and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. ("Holdings"), today announced that it has made an initial shipment of CBD Isolate to a specialty biotechnology company based in South Africa that specializes in offering GMP certified private label cannabinoid pharmaceutical products to customers in advanced medical cannabis markets globally, including the UK and Australia. PharmaCielo has shipped CBD Isolate as an API1 to facilitate pre-commercial testing prior to inclusion in the customer's private label products.

Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo, said, "This marks our first shipment to South Africa, our second market on the African continent. This customer has significant operations in South Africa and Europe, as well as multiple distribution hubs globally. We expect they will be an important growth partner, bringing an established supply chain that can rapidly scale the presence of our APIs across multiple global markets. PharmaCielo is steadily building its reputation as a premier global provider for high quality cannabinoid APIs at scale. With products at various stages of testing and sales in 11 countries, we expect the next twelve months to be a period of significant growth for the Company as our team continues to deliver against its robust pipeline of opportunities."

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO) (OTCQX: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing center located in Rionegro, Colombia.

The board of directors and executive team of PharmaCielo are comprised of a diversely talented group of international business executives and specialists with relevant and varied expertise. PharmaCielo recognized the significant role that Colombia's ideal location plays in building a sustainable business in the medical cannabis industry, and the Company, together with its directors and executives, is executing on a business plan focused on supplying the international marketplace.

1API = Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

