InspireMD, Inc.: InspireMD Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Completed transformational private placement for up to $113.6 million, including $42.2 million upfront -

- Generated Q1 2023 CGuard EPS revenue of $1.2 million, an increase of 6.7% over Q1 2022 despite the temporary expiration of the Company's CE Mark certification until mid-March -

- Resumed shipments of CGuard EPS to CE Mark territories under the pre-existing Medical Device Directive (MDD) regulatory framework; Anticipates re-certification under new Medical Device Regulation (MRD) framework in coming weeks -

- Continued enrollment in the C-Guardian US IDE trial; on track to complete enrollment by end of Q2 2023 -

TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for treatment of carotid artery disease (CAD) and prevention of stroke today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 and Recent Developments:

Successfully completed a transformational private placement of common shares, prepaid warrants and warrants for up to $113.6 million in gross proceeds, including $42.2 million upfront and additional proceeds of up to $71.4 million if milestone-driven warrants are exercised. Proceeds are intended to be used to advance the company's business towards achieving several notable milestones, including obtaining potential regulatory approval and launch of CGuard in the U.S., initiating new regulatory pathways for advanced applications of its CGuard stent platform, and developing new products, while at the same time continuing to grow its business outside of the United States.

Generated CGuard revenue for the first quarter 2023 of $1,239,064, a 6.7% increase over the same period in 2022. Shipments for the first half of the quarter were negatively impacted by the temporary expiration of the Company's CE Mark. During the second half of the quarter, the CE Mark was reinstated under the MDD allowing the Company to resume shipments to EU countries. The Company continues to work through the backlog of orders resulting from the temporary CE Mark lapse.

Sold 2,033 CGuard EPS stent systems in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to 1,910 in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.4%.

Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Company's next generation stent delivery system, CGuard Prime, for use in its ongoing U.S. IDE trial.

Hired medical device commercial veteran Shane Gleason as General Manager of North America and Vice President of Global Marketing to position InspireMD to capitalize on the US market upon expected FDA approval.

Promoted the Company's Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Andrea Tommasoli, to Chief Operating Officer to meet increasing demand for CGuard globally.

Continued enrollment in the C-Guardian Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Clinical Trial. The Company currently has 20 trial sites enrolling patients. The Company anticipates completing enrollment by approximately the end of Q2 2023, consistent with prior guidance.

Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD, commented: "The clear highlight since our last quarterly update was the truly transformational financing that we successfully completed, with participation from leading fundamental healthcare investors. This significant transaction allows us to advance our business towards several very meaningful milestones, including potential FDA approval and launch of CGuard EPS in the U.S., initiation of new regulatory pathways for advanced applications of our CGuard stent platform, and development of new products, while at the same time continuing to grow our business outside of the United States. It also provides invaluable validation of our Company's strategy to lead the carotid revascularization market globally with a stent-focused, clinical outcomes-based approach.

"Regarding the first quarter, we were able to generate year-over-year growth in CGuard EPS revenue and units shipped even as the temporary lapse of our CE Mark certification prevented us from selling into our key markets until approximately the second half of the quarter, when we were permitted to resume sales under the pre-existing MDD framework as we await final recertification under MDR. We believe this speaks to growing awareness of CGuard's superior short- and long-term clinical outcomes, demonstrated across numerous clinical studies, that differentiate it from competing stent systems and make it a compelling alternative to far more invasive surgery.

"In parallel, our critical U.S. IDE trial continues to progress, with the recent completion of the first-in-human stenting procedure using the CGuard Prime CAS delivery system. We anticipate completing enrollment by approximately the end of this quarter. Obtaining U.S. marketing approval of CGuard EPS remains a top priority and would represent a watershed opportunity in the direction for our company.

"With the planned introduction of a new stent delivery system in CGuard Prime, along with our SwitchGuard TCAR neuro protection system, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate the ongoing conversion of carotid surgical procedures to endovascular stent-based interventions, where carotid artery disease significantly lags other endovascular procedure categories. At the same time, with the likely recertification of our CE Mark under MDR occurring imminently, we plan to continue to grow market share in our approved served markets. We are incredibly encouraged by the potential of these transformational milestones for our company and look forward to our focus on growth and market leadership," Mr. Slosman concluded.

Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2023

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, revenue increased by $56,000, or 4.7%, to $1,239,000, from $1,183,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was predominantly driven by a 6.7% increase in sales of CGuard EPS from $1,161,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $1,239,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

During the second half of the quarter, the company's CE mark was reinstated under the MDD directive allowing the company to resume sales and shipments to the EU countries. The Company worked through the remainder of the quarter shipping product to reduce the backlog of orders that accumulated over the past few months. InspireMD believes the quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue during the first quarter of 2023 is not representative of the real underlying market demand for CGuard EPS, due to the Company's inability to ship product for the first half of the quarter. The Company continues to work to expedite the review process for recertification under the MDR.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, gross profit (revenue less cost of revenues) increased by $251,000, or 205.6%, to $373,000, from $122,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase in gross profit resulted from a decrease in write-offs of $184,000 and a $71,000 increase in revenues (as mentioned above), less the associated related material and labor. Gross margin (gross profits as a percentage of revenue) increased to 30.1% during the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 10.3% during the three months ended March 31, 2022, driven by the factors mentioned above.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023, were $4,754,000, an increase of $146,000 or 3.2% compared to $4,608,000 for the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to increases in expenses related to C-Guardians FDA study, sales and marketing expenses, and regulatory expenses.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $4,256,000 or $0.53 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4,481,000, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $12.9 million compared to $17.8 million as of December 31, 2022. As noted, subsequent to the end of the first quarter 2023, the Company completed a private placement that resulted in upfront gross proceeds of $42.2 million.

Forward-looking Statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(1)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $1,239 $1,183 Cost of revenues 866 1,061 Gross Profit 373 122 Operating Expenses: Research and development 1,843 1,680 Selling and marketing 788 746 General and administrative 2,123 2,182 Total operating expenses 4,754 4,608 Loss from operations (4,381 ) (4,486 ) Financial Income, net 125 5 Net Loss $(4,256 ) $(4,481 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.53 ) $(0.57 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 8,093,340 7,804,245









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(2) (U.S. dollars in thousands)



ASSETS March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $4,228 $4,632 Short-term bank deposits 8,657 13,171 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 1,417 1,034 Other 310 213 Prepaid expenses 394 655 Inventory 1,697 1,621 Total current assets 16,703 21,326 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 887 917 Operating lease right of use assets 1,472 1,554 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 859 856 Total non-current assets 3,218 3,327 Total assets $19,921 $24,653

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accruals: Trade $607 $659 Other 3,776 4,411 Total current liabilities 4,383 5,070 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 1,081 1,195 Liability for employees rights upon retirement 1,031 995 Total long-term liabilities 2,112 2,190 Total liabilities $6,495 $7,260 Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 8,326,648 and 8,330,918 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Preferred C shares, par value $0.0001 per share;

1,172,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 1,718 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively * * Additional paid-in capital 219,266 218,977 Accumulated deficit (205,841 ) (201,585 ) Total equity 13,426 17,393 Total liabilities and equity $19,921 $24,653

(1) All 2023 financial information is derived from the Company's 2023 unaudited financial statements, as disclosed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; all 2022 financial information is derived from the Company's 2022 unaudited financial statements, as disclosed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2) All March 31, 2023 financial information is derived from the Company's 2023 unaudited financial statements, as disclosed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All December 31, 2022 financial information is derived from the Company's 2022 audited financial statements as disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.