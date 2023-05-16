Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced promotions within its management teams, the integration of new members into its Board of Directors, and the creation of an Associate Board of Directors, to rejuvenate its governance and support growth ambitions.

Claire Valencony promoted to Deputy Chief Operating Officer

Claire Valencony, who successfully led the company's indirect strategy for several years, has been promoted to Deputy Chief Operating Officer in collaboration with Emmanuel Olivier. In her new role, Claire is responsible for maintaining and driving operational results in all Esker subsidiaries (excluding the U.S., which Emmanuel will continue to oversee). Claire has been a member of Esker's Board of Directors since 2021.

New members on the Board of Directors

Based on the recommendations of Jean-Michel Bérard and the Executive Board, Nicolas Mougin, Worldwide Consulting and Support Director and Ari Widlansky, newly appointed Worldwide Director for Revenue Growth and Strategic Alliances, have joined Esker's Board of Directors, strengthening the management team.

Esker's Board of Directors includes:

Jean-Michel Bérard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Olivier, Worldwide Chief Operating Officer

Jean-Jacques Bérard, Vice President Research and Development

Eric Bussy, Vice President Marketing and Product Management

Steve Smith, U.S. Chief Operating Officer

Claire Valencony, Deputy Chief Operating Officer

Nicolas Mougin, Worldwide Consulting and Support Director

, Worldwide Consulting and Support Director Ari Widlansky, Worldwide Director for Revenue Growth and Strategic Alliances

"I am pleased to welcome Nicolas Mougin and Ari Widlansky to Esker's Board. Ari has been instrumental in leading our indirect sales strategy in the U.S. and I am certain that he will continue to build on Claire's success at the worldwide level," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "Nicolas brings his extensive experience of managing complex international projects and his acute sense of customer satisfaction to the Board. I am also delighted with Claire's new appointment. I know she will bring her energy and creativity to Esker's subsidiaries."

A new Associate Board of Directors to prepare for the future

"The creation of an Associate Board of Directors allows us to approach the next decade with conviction and peace of mind," said Bérard. "Its members will bring their youth, experience and new perspectives to future strategic discussions, and help us better understand upcoming trends that will shape our market."

The new Associate Board Members are:

Pascal Bivert, European Sales Director. Pascal is responsible for the sales strategy and operations for all Esker subsidiaries in Europe (excluding France and Benelux) and has held this position since 2018. He joined Esker in 2010 as Key Account Manager and was promoted to Sales Manager in 2014.

Nicolas Bragard, Worldwide Chief Information Officer. Nicolas leads Esker's internal IT operations worldwide, covering IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and internal applications. He has been at Esker since 2002.

Aurélie Guimera, Worldwide Director of Human Resources. Aurélie oversees all HR plans and strategies to support Esker's global business, while providing an excellent experience for employees. She joined Esker in 2011 as Recruitment Specialist and, following several promotions, took over as Director of Human Resources in 2021.

Thomas Honegger, Chief Operating Officer of Esker France/Benelux/Switzerland. Thomas develops Esker's sales, marketing and consulting activities for this region and has held this position since 2014. He joined Esker in 2005 as Key Account Manager and was appointed Sales Director for Esker France in 2010.

. Thomas develops Esker's sales, marketing and consulting activities for this region and has held this position since 2014. He joined Esker in 2005 as Key Account Manager and was appointed Sales Director for Esker France in 2010. Dan Reeve, Vice President of Sales North America. Dan is responsible for direct and indirect sales in this region. Having operated in this capacity for 10 years, he was previously a Sales Representative in charge of the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest regions in the U.S.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

