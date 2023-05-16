Harvey Nash, the leading global technology recruitment business has named Meisha Millwee from the USA, the winner of its first Global Contractor of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding performance and commitment as a Harvey Nash Contractor.

Working with over 11,000 active contractors each year Harvey Nash has established this award to recognize the value these individuals deliver to businesses and economies across the world, using their skills and experience to deliver vital projects for organizations.

Meisha was selected as the overall winner of the award from a pool of highly qualified and passionate nominees from around the world.

Meisha currently works as a Project Coordinator Communicable and Environmental Diseases and Emergency Preparedness (CEDEP) for Harvey Nash at the Tennessee Department of Health, a role she has held since 2019.

Just months into her contract, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her role and responsibilities grew quickly, and other projects were pushed to the side as she and her team shifted their focus to the COVID-19 response for the State of Tennessee. She and her team were responsible for working closely with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a streamlined process for healthcare staff to report the required COVID-19 data utilizing the CEDEP proprietary Healthcare Resource Tracking System, as well as providing training and compliance support. She remains a liaison for the Tennessee Department of Health CEDEP program with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 reporting.

"I am delighted that Meisha has received this award. She epitomizes our values and takes great pride in her role for the Department of Health and is proud of the impact she and her team have been able to make, and are still making, on the State of Tennessee," said Jason Pyle, President of Harvey Nash USA.

"A huge congratulations to Meisha and to all of our contractors around the world," said Bev White, CEO of Harvey Nash's parent company, Nash Squared. "One of our core values is that we are human, and we understand the value each individual, whether a candidate, contractor or employee brings. This award not only allows us to recognize our talented contractors, it also allows us to say thank you publicly to them for all the value and skills they bring to organizations across the globe."

Commenting on the award, Meisha added, "This is my dream role. I have a unique history and skillset so to find a role through Harvey Nash that allows me to apply these every day is amazing. Receiving this award is a wonderful surprise and I am truly humbled. I also recognize the importance of this award, not just for me, but also for my fellow contractors around the globe who make such an important contribution to businesses every day."

As well as the global recognition from this award, Meisha will also receive the prize of a paid trip to the U.K.

