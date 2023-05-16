CeCors, Inc.: VetComm Accelerates Affiliate Program Growth with Two New Partnerships

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VetComm, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is pleased to announce new affiliate partnerships with Scott Evans of Cross-Country Mortgages and Jim Bottrell of Watson's Realty Desert Properties as a result of the successful launch of its referral program, which have resulted in an additional 10,000+ veteran leads, and the expanded awareness of VetComm and the services it provides.

The affiliate partnership with the Scott Evans team provides VetComm with a growing list of veterans needing its services and currently holds over 8,000 active leads. Scott Evans has been in the Mortgage Industry for 15 years and has closed over $5 Billion in mortgage transactions. Since 2019, Scott has personally completed over 3,000 mortgage transactions totalling $2 Billion in Loan Dollar Volume. Of that total, $1.1 Billion were VA Loans, and more than half of Scott's business is providing his services to the Military and Veterans. Scott has been named the #1 Individual VA Lender Nationwide three times and has been in the top 10 VA Lenders since 2017 and has also held the rank of #1 Individual Lender on Zillow for Southern California.

Jim Bottrell, a veteran himself, holds a distinguished position as a leading real estate agent in Southern California. Drawing on his own positive experience with VetComm services, Mr. Bottrell has taken a proactive approach to assisting his fellow veterans by imparting valuable information and education through VetComm. Additionally, as an avid supporter of veteran causes, Mr. Bottrell is dedicated to providing much-needed aid and support to veterans in their claim process and providing VetComm access to over 2,000 new active leads to veterans who can benefit from its services.

"We are delighted to announce our new affiliate partners, Scott Evans and Jim Bottrell. These partnerships are a testament to our referral program's effectiveness and unwavering commitment to helping veterans access the benefits they deserve. With a conversion rate of approximately 30 to 40 percent on leads, we anticipate that these partnerships have the potential to generate between $3,000,000 and $4,000,000 in revenue through VetComm's Gold Star program. We are excited to continue cultivating lasting relationships with affiliate partners and supporting as many veterans as we possibly can." Said Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm.

VetComm's referral program and affiliate partnerships demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to the "No Veteran Left Behind" mission and its determination to ensure every veteran receives the benefits they deserve. VetComm is proud to work alongside its members and partners to achieve this vital goal.

