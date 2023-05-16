NiKnack Marketing: draftPros, LLC and the WT Group, LLC Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in the Infrastructure Engineering Sector

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / draftPros and WT Group, two leading firms in the infrastructure engineering industry, announced a partnership aimed at combining draftPros' expertise in the telecommunications sector and WT Group's expertise in the Engineering and Architecture sector. This partnership will enhance their service offering to allow the companies to better address the ever-evolving needs of their customers and the industry as a whole.

For over 25 years, draftPros has provided telecommunications solutions that include turnkey engineering, permitting, and construction services, tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients. draftPros has a workforce of over 500 team members and a nationwide presence. Meanwhile, WT Group is an established civil engineering and architecture group, over 160 team members strong, that provides a broad range of engineering services including structural, electrical, mechanical, accessibility, land surveying and aquatic engineering, as well as construction project management in all 50 states and has been delivering service to its customers for over 50 years.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with WT Group to create new opportunities for growth in infrastructure engineering," said draftPros CEO Karel Gomez. "By joining forces, we can combine our respective strengths and leverage our networks to better serve our customers, expand our offerings, and drive growth for both companies. The other very exciting point is that, WT Group will now benefit from the Minority 'MBE' certification which draftPros holds as the majority interest partner making us one of the largest MBE certified Engineering firms in the nation."

Troy Triphahn, WT Group CEO added, "This partnership is an exciting opportunity to leverage and strengthen both our organizations to deliver turnkey solutions that add exceptional value to our customers. We look forward to working closely with draftPros to achieve our shared goals."

The partnership between draftPros and WT Group is a testament to the power of collaboration and the benefits that can be achieved when companies combine their strengths and expertise. The partnership will also include joint research and development initiatives, shared resources, expertise, and co-marketing efforts to promote their joint capabilities.

"We are confident that this collaboration will yield significant results for our customers and our companies," added Mr. Gomez.

Mr. Triphahn agreed, stating, "By working together, we can achieve greater success than we could individually. We look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will bring."

This partnership is a significant development in the infrastructure industry, and it will undoubtedly set the stage for new and innovative opportunities that benefit the industry and society as a whole.

ABOUT DRAFTPROS

Headquartered in Miami, FL, draftPros provides accurate design-build and site acquisition for a wide range of telecommunication and renewable energy projects, serving commercial and governmental clients for more than 25 years. Founded in 1998, draftPros delivers the experience of more than 170 employees based in eight major cities across the U.S. Today, draftPros is one of the largest telecommunication engineering firms in the state of Florida and across the nation, providing best-in-class design-build installation of voice, data, electrical, fiber optic cabling, electric vehicle and solar infrastructure. For more information, visit www.draftpros.com or call 1-786-641-5131.

ABOUT WT GROUP

Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the WT Group is a diversified engineering, design and consulting firm delivering the expertise of over 160 skilled professionals serving clients in all 50 states. The firm's engineering solutions include Aquatic, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, OSP, Plumbing, Structural, Telecommunications, along with solutions in Energy, Land Surveying, Accessibility Consulting, Design and Program Management and Construction Management. For more information, visit www.wtgroup.com or call 1-224-293-6333.

