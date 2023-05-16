Nous Infosystems Inc.: Nous Infosystems wins the SmartBear Top Technology Partner Award

The award recognizes Nous' expertise and successful track record in delivering SmartBear's software development and visibility tools to customers.

EDISON, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems - a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, announced it has been named the Top Technology Partner by SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, at the partner kickoff event in March.





"Congratulations to Nous Infosystems on earning this award for outstanding success," said Tom Salah - SVP of Sales, Americas at SmartBear. "As a leading SmartBear technology partner, Nous has been playing a pivotal role in enabling software development teams to accelerate software delivery by proactively detecting and resolving issues using SmartBear solutions."

"We are honored to have received this partner award from SmartBear," said Anurag Chauhan, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "We have valued our partnership with SmartBear for over nine years and look forward to our joint success in 2023 and beyond."

Testree, the testing division of Nous Infosystems, and SmartBear formed a strategic alliance in 2014 to establish the Nous-SmartBear Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE enables customers to quickly adopt and get the most out of SmartBear tools and achieve high application quality. As a trusted implementation partner for SmartBear, Nous has helped customers in diverse verticals, including BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Manufacturing, and Software Product Engineering, by bringing together the right combination of tools, test automation frameworks, and accelerators to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of testing.

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and PactFlow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations - including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Nous Infosystems is a global information technology firm providing innovative software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Established in 1996, we have been delivering technology led business outcomes to customers for more than two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, business intelligence solutions, cloud and infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services. Nous Infosystems operates in the USA, UK, Germany, Canada, and India regions. We have our development centers in USA (New Jersey) and India (Bangalore and Coimbatore). Learn more at www.nousinfo.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

