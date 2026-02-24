Tiered Backup Storage recognized in inaugural StorageNewsletter Awards

ExaGrid, the leader in Tiered Backup Storage, today announced that it has been honored with an award in the Secondary Storage category from the first annual StorageNewsletter Awards.

The winners of the StorageNewsletter Awards were chosen by a seven-member jury who selected the vendors for each category. "A long-standing innovator, ExaGrid has played a key role in shaping a new era of secondary storage with its scale-out architecture. Originally built around HDDs, the platform now supports SSDs and continues to gain market share at a rapid pace, driven by a strong channel ecosystem and broad validation from numerous backup software vendors. Through continuous feature enhancements, the team has led this segment for many years, and the outlook for future growth remains very promising," said Philippe Nicolas, owner and editor of StorageNewsletter and jury president of the StorageNewsletter Awards 2026.

ExaGrid has gained substantial recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning 24 industry awards over the past three years. ExaGrid is the largest independent of backup storage in the industry, and its customer base has grown to over 5,000 organizations who are actively installed, all while maintaining healthy financials with 20 consecutive quarters of positive P&L, EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow.

ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage, and over the past year has expanded its comprehensive security features with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, as well as adding SSD appliance models to its existing line of award-winning HDD appliance models.

"We are honored to win the Secondary Storage Award at the first annual StorageNewsletter Awards," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid is committed to offering the best backup storage solution on the market, and we are grateful for the continued recognition of our Tiered Backup Storage."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

