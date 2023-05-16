Global Electronics Council Releases Criteria To Accelerate Decarbonization of Electronics

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The Global Electronics Council (GEC) today released updated Criteria for its EPEAT ecolabel that will help organizations identify electronics with lower climate impacts. These Climate Criteria establish requirements that reduce greenhouse gas emissions of common office technology, including contributing to the complex issue of supply chain decarbonization and Scope 3 emission reductions.

The EPEAT Climate Criteria will be integrated across EPEAT product categories, providing new and more stringent requirements in line with the sustainability goals of leading organizations.

"We must acknowledge that the lifecycle of technology products is a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions," explained Bob Mitchell, CEO of GEC. "In order to sit squarely in the solution space of the climate crisis, technology companies, purchasers and other stakeholders must be able to make fact-based decisions on building and purchasing low-carbon products. This is where the EPEAT Climate Criteria come in."

The Climate Criteria consist of updated requirements for GHG public disclosure, science-based GHG targets, use of renewable energy, and energy use reduction within the supply chain and during a product's use. They will make it easier to find electronics with lower climate impacts throughout the entire product lifecycle, from material mining through manufacture, use, and disposal.

"We welcome the increased focus on reducing greenhouse gases in the electronics supply chain by the EPEAT ecolabel, which is used across the California Department of General Services (DGS) for office electronics," explained Ana M. Lasso, DGS Director. "EPEAT's focus on decarbonizing the supply chain and promoting the use of renewable energy aligns with recent internal initiatives and contributes to our sustainability goals."

EPEAT-registered products will be required to meet these Climate Criteria by the end of 2025. However, manufacturers can begin working towards these criteria immediately and will have the opportunity to demonstrate early adoption through the EPEAT Registry before the end of this year. Please visit globalelectronicscouncil.org/climate-criteria/ or contact epeat@gec.org to learn more about the Climate Criteria and how they fit among the full set of Updated EPEAT Criteria.

Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) is a mission-driven nonprofit that leverages the power of purchasers to create a world where only sustainable technology is bought and sold. GEC's work is focused on high-impact sustainability issues, such as climate change and product circularity. It manages the EPEAT ecolabel and produces other resources to support sustainable technology procurement, including training, purchasing guides, sample procurement language, and more. Visit gec.org to learn more.

EPEAT

Managed by GEC, EPEAT is the world's premier electronics ecolabel. It serves as a free resource for procurement professionals to identify and select products with reduced impacts across key sustainability issues. Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of 2.4 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings of USD 24.6 billion and a reduction of 286 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Visit epeat.net to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Global Electronics Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755248/Global-Electronics-Council-Releases-Criteria-To-Accelerate-Decarbonization-of-Electronics