Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Launches Summer Cyber Sale, with up to 47% off Hotel Stays

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® has answered the call of summer travel deal seekers. Hotels and resorts around the country and North Atlantic are offering up to 47% off via the hospitality company's Summer Cyber Sale. The following value-packed offers make a summertime adventure more affordable:

Western Wonderland

Travelers looking to delve into vibrant Portland culture should look no further than Dossier. This summer, Dossier is offering guests up to 35% off, making it a must-visit destination for outdoor activities and festivals. A few local favorites include the Japanese Gardens and the International Rose Test Garden. Plus, Portland's food carts and craft beers also make it a foodie's paradise.

Summers are made at YOTELPAD Park City. For travelers with children, kids will love horseback riding and river rafting. Best of all, the resort is offering guests a discount of up to 47% off PAD rates (resort-style apartments).

Nestled in the scenic Santa Cruz Mountains, Chaminade Resort & Spa offers a seamless blend of natural beauty and modern amenities. With a discount of up to 40% off, guests can embark on an exciting adventure with a canopy tour and zipline through the coastal redwood forest.

Southwest Destinations

Escape to the Texas Hill Country and enjoy a discounted stay at La Cantera Resort & Spa. Receive 15% off for a two-night stay, 20% off for a three-night stay and 25% off for a four-night stay. This destination is the ultimate paradise for those who love a good glass of vino. Its prime location places it in close proximity to both downtown San Antonio and the Hill Country wineries, offering easy access to some of the most celebrated vineyards in the region.

Soak up the sun in the beautiful Sonoran Desert. At Mountain Shadows, guests can enjoy a free third night when they book a two-night stay. After a hike to the top of Piestewa Peak for sweeping views of Paradise Valley, guests can retreat to the hotel pool, where they'll receive a 20% discount on poolside rentals.

Magical Midwest

Plan a summer getaway to Lake Geneva and indulge in all that The Abbey Resort has to offer at a discounted rate of up to 40% off. From scenic boat cruises to tours of local breweries, distilleries, and vineyards, there's something for everyone on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Tucked into the north woods of Wisconsin, The Four Seasons Island Resort, situated on the serene 100-acre Miscauno Island, is offering discounts up to 30% off. This summer destination features pontoon cruises, canoes, kayaks, fishing, boating, waterfall tours and whitewater rafting! Stay on the island and enjoy golf, biking, or simply relax at the Salon & Spa.

Northeast Adventure

Located in the city center, Boston Harbor Hotel is offering up to 25% off summer stays, and is close to the historic and cultural attractions that make the city a summer charmer, whether it's catching a baseball game at Fenway Park or enjoying a cannoli in Boston's North End.

In the heart of Vermont's beautiful Green Mountains, The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa is the perfect home base for outdoor exploration. This summer, the resort is offering a 40% discount on bookings, and guests who purchase a weekday round of golf will receive an additional round for free. For guests interested in fly fishing or wing shooting, The Orvis Fly Fishing and Wingshooting Experience is an unforgettable opportunity providing expert instruction.

Discover the tranquil beauty of coastal Maine with up to 20% savings on a getaway to Spruce Point Inn in Boothbay Harbor. Just an hour's drive from Portland, this inn stands out for its exceptional oceanfront location, lush gardens, mature woodlands and trails. Spruce Point Inn is a summertime favorite for families, thanks to its wide range of kid-friendly activities such as whale watching, clambakes and harbor cruises.

Southeast Sensations

Escape to the beautiful and secluded island of Duck Key for the ultimate South Florida getaway. With stunning aquamarine waters, bottlenose dolphins, and fantastic seaside dining, Hawks Cay Resort is the perfect place to relax and indulge. Plus, with a special offer of 25% off on stays, there's no better time to experience the sun-soaked beaches and endless aquatic adventures of this tropical paradise.

In the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Sanderling Resort has a beachfront perch between the Atlantic Ocean and Currituck Sound. The resort is currently offering up to 30% off. This summer, explore the coastal marshes of the Pine Island Audubon Sanctuary, learn to surf, or take a cruise across the Currituck Sound for a tasting and vineyard/winery tour.

Island Experiences

Plan an oceanfront escape to the beautiful island of Bermuda with a stay at Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa. This historic resort, dating back to 1923, offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in Bermuda's rich history and tradition. Take advantage of up to 30% off and enjoy island tours, a variety of watersports and even an old-fashioned game of croquet during your stay.

The North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii beckons. For a limited time, save 15% on ocean-view rooms and enjoy the stunning views of Oahu's gorgeous coastline at Turtle Bay Resort. Guests can join former pro surfer Rocky Canon and his surfing pups for a fun-filled excursion, or experience Kariel's Mermaid Academy. For those seeking a romantic outing, enjoy an unforgettable alfresco meal with a picnic on the beach.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' summer cyber sale offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.BenchmarkResortsandHotels.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Bush / Emily Passmore

Mower

benchmarkpyramid@mower.com

212-284-9936

SOURCE: Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755267/Benchmark-Resorts-Hotels-Launches-Summer-Cyber-Sale-with-up-to-47-off-Hotel-Stays